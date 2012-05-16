UPDATE 1-Canadian Zinc raises capex estimate for Prairie Creek mine

May 16 Canadian Zinc Corp said it
expects capital spending at its main project, the Prairie Creek
Mine in the Northwest Territories, to be more than expected due
to the addition of more features and an increase in costs.
It now expects to spend C$150 million to C$160 million on
bringing the mine to production, up from its previous estimate
of $120 million.
Canadian Zinc, which has a market cap of C$76.28 million
($75.99 million), said it engaged SNC-Lavalin Inc in February to
complete a feasibility study on the mine, but is yet to get the
final report.
The company's first-quarter net loss narrowed to C$2.5
million from C$14.2 million a year earlier.
Canadian Zinc shares, which have shed 38 percent of their
value in last three months, closed at 48.5 Canadian cents on
Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.