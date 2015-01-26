INSIGHT-Safety concerns cloud early promise of powerful new cancer drugs

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 26 A new wave of experimental
cancer drugs that directly recruit the immune system's powerful
T cells are proving to be immensely effective weapons against
tumors, potentially transforming the $100 billion global market
for drugs that fight the disease.
But top oncology researchers are concerned about the two
emerging technologies, citing dangers seen repeatedly in
clinical trials including the potentially fatal buildup of toxic
debris from killed tumor cells and damage to healthy tissue.
Such side effects could block regulatory approval if they aren't
controlled, researchers and drug company executives said in
interviews with Reuters.
In some trials, the two new approaches, known as CAR T cells
and bispecific antibodies, have eliminated all traces of blood
cancers in 40 percent to 90 percent of patients who had no
remaining options. The drugs could reap annual sales in the tens
of billions of dollars for their manufacturers, especially if
they can also eliminate solid tumors in such terminally ill
patients.
CAR T cells, or chimeric antigen receptor T cells, are T
cells that have been removed from the body and attached through
genetic engineering to an antibody fragment that recognizes a
specific tumor protein. T cells are an especially powerful
disease-fighting kind of white blood cell. The result is a drug
with the killing power of a greatly enhanced T cell, combined
with the tumor-spotting ability of an antibody.
Bispecific antibodies are a twist on conventional
antibodies, Y-shaped proteins whose two arms grasp for the same
protein target found on cancer cells.
With bispecifics, one arm of the antibody typically grasps a
cancer cell while the other arm takes hold of T cells, bringing
the mortal enemies into contact. The T cell punches holes into
the adjacent tumor cell and injects deadly enzymes. Conventional
antibodies, by contrast, don't directly recruit T cells.
"Unleashing the killing power of the T cell directly on the
tumor cells allows a large increase in potency of these
antibodies," said Dr. David Scheinberg, chairman of molecular
pharmacology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Investor excitement over these therapies have helped boost
interest from companies including Amgen Inc and Roche
and have fueled a jump in share prices of smaller firms
such as Kite Pharma Inc, Juno Therapeutics and
Bluebird Bio.
"We take patients that have failed every treatment, every
chemo combination, that have just two to six months to live. You
give them a CAR, and within 3 to 4 weeks you can see massive
tumors melting away," said Arie Belldegrun, chief executive
officer of Kite. The company went public in June and announced a
partnership with Amgen earlier this month.
CAR T cells could cost $300,000 to $500,000 per patient, if
approved, making them among the world's most expensive drugs
and testing the ability of insurers to pay for them, said Les
Funtleyder of E Squared Asset Management. The hedge fund owns
shares of Kite Pharma. Bispecific antibodies could command
prices of $200,000 or higher, he said.
The potency of the experimental drugs comes with some
dangerous potential side effects. In the killing process,
inflammatory chemicals from the medicines and the tumor cells,
called cytokines, are released into the bloodstream and can
cause fever, low blood pressure and rapid heartbeat that can be
life-threatening.
The drugs, because of their unique structure and how they
work, make it harder to predict whether they will go astray,
said Dr. Bindu George, team leader of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's Office of Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies,
who called CAR T drugs perhaps the most interesting new
technology.
Most CAR T cells and bispecific antibodies in development
identify blood cancer cells by a specific protein, CD19, found
on the surfaces of lymphomas and leukemias. Because the same
protein can also be found on non-cancerous cells, the drugs can
go off track and attack healthy tissues.
"Our biggest concern would be an off-target toxicity that
wasn't expected and we didn't know the cause of it," George
said. In that case, "we might have to ask (the drugmaker) for
additional information, how the toxicity happened, what organ it
was, and literally go back to the drawing board."
TAMING A POWERFUL DRUG
Researchers have used anti-inflammation medications to tame
some of the adverse reactions, not always successfully. A study
of CAR T cell treatment sponsored by Juno for patients with
aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was briefly put on hold after
two people died.
Unlike antibodies, which are excreted from the body within
days or weeks, engineered CAR T cells are expected to circulate
for years or even a lifetime in the bloodstream, potentially
providing lasting benefits, but also risks.
"You can start to reject normal tissues; it can kill organs
or cause autoimmune disease, and you don't want that," said
Zelig Eshhar, a professor emeritus of the Weizmann Institute in
Israel who pioneered the CAR approach.
To reduce that danger, researchers are attempting to build
"suicide switches" into CAR T cells to turn them off after they
have wiped out all signs of cancer.
At least 30 bispecific antibodies are believed to be in
development, including ones from Roche, Johnson &
Johnson, AbbVie and Eli Lilly.
A growing number of drugmakers are also racing to develop
the first CAR T therapies, including Kite, Novartis, Juno,
Cellectis and its partner Pfizer Inc, and
Bluebird, in partnership with Celgene Corp.
EXPENSIVE OPTION
The FDA in December approved the first bispecific, Amgen's
$178,000 Blincyto for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) that
did not respond to previous treatment. The cancer, prevalent in
children, is diagnosed each year in an estimated 6,020
Americans, killing about a fourth of them.
One third of patients in the Amgen study had no detectable
cancer for nearly seven months after receiving the drug through
a month-long infusion.
A main hope for Blincyto is that it will keep patients alive
until they can receive stem cell transplants, their best chance
of a possible cure.
CAR technology may also come to the rescue where few options
remain.
"If doctors and specialists learn how to control this very
powerful gun, CAR T cells could save hundreds of thousands of
people in the United States," said Ori Hershkowitz, a Tel
Aviv-based fund manager with Sphera Funds, which owns shares of
Kite and rival CARs developer Novartis.
A Novartis trial showed 27 of 30 children and adults with
ALL had no signs of the disease after being treated with its CAR
T drug. Some 78 percent of patients were still alive six months
after treatment, while some sustained remission for up to two
years.
But everyone in the study developed cytokine release
syndrome, including a severe form of it in 27 percent of
patients.
"It certainly needs to be watched and evaluated," said Usman
Azam, global head of cell therapies for Novartis. He still
believes the drug's benefits provide "compelling hope that you
can potentially cure patients."
Roche's Genentech unit is conducting a mid-stage trial of a
bispecific antibody to treat head and neck cancer and colorectal
cancer. It is studying a dozen others in preclinical trials
against cancer, Alzheimer's disease and inflammatory diseases.
Paul Carter, a Genentech executive, was cautious about the
prospects.
"It's too early to say whether this will be a home run,
although there's optimism it will be at least a base hit that
will help us figure out how to go further."
