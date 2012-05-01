INSIGHT-Cancer in Africa: Fighting a nameless enemy

* Misconception is that cancer hits hardest in rich nations
* Africa seeing more than a million new cancer cases a year
* Some countries have no oncologists, few treatment options
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
ACCRA, May 1 In Emanuel Adu's language, Twi,
people call the skin cancer that is invading his cheek and nose
"sasabro". It means a disease that eats away at you.
The 73-year-old former cocoa farmer has come to the Korle Bu
Teaching Hospital in Accra, miles from his home, to be treated
with one of the two radiotherapy machines in Ghana.
"I had heavy bleeding and discharge from my nose. The doctor
told it me was cancer, a cancer called melanoma, but I had not
heard those words before," he explains in the consulting room.
Most of Africa's around 2,000 languages have no word for
cancer. The common perception in both developing and developed
countries is that it's a disease of the wealthy world, where
high-fat, processed-food diets, alcohol, smoking and sedentary
lifestyles fuel tumour growth.
Yet Adu's is one of an estimated one million new cancer
cases sub-Saharan Africa will see this year - a number predicted
to double to 2 million a year in the next decade.
How can a continent hope to diagnose and treat, let alone
fight to prevent a disease that has no name?
CANCER KILLS THE POOR TOO
It's a question David Kerr has been struggling with for
several years. A cancer specialist based at Britain's Oxford
University and former president of the European Society of
Medical Oncology, Kerr set up the charity AfrOx in 2007 to help
African countries seek to prevent and control cancer.
"There have been some marvellously effective campaigns
around AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria, and of course
infectious diseases like those are terribly important," he said
in an interview. "But already there are more deaths in the world
from cancer than from AIDS, TB and malaria combined."
By 2030, according to predictions from the World Health
Organisation (WHO), 70 percent of the world's cancer burden will
be in poor countries, a prediction Kerr says leaves most lay
people, and even many doctors, "utterly astonished".
"They think cancer is a disease of the wealthy. But the
reality is that, in part because of success in tackling
infectious diseases, Africans are living longer. It's almost a
booby prize that they're now living long enough to get cancer."
For many women in Africa, that means diseases like breast
and cervical cancer have become common causes of death before
their victims have begun to learn about them, let alone find
words for them.
A study published in 2011 found that since 1980 new cervical
cancer case numbers and deaths have dropped substantially in
rich countries, but increased dramatically in Africa and other
poor regions. Overall, 76 percent of new cervical cancer cases
are in developing regions, and sub-Saharan Africa already has 22
percent of all cervical cancer cases worldwide.
The same research found that some poorer countries saw a
rise in breast cancer cases of more than 7.5 percent a year over
the 30 year period studied - more than twice the global rate.
"EXPLOSION OF CANCER"
Such data come as no surprise to Verna Vanderpuye, a
clinical oncologist and radiotherapy consultant at the Korle Bu
hospital where Adu will come for his treatment every day for the
next two weeks.
"There's an explosion of cancer here," she said in an
interview in her overrun consulting room.
Unlike the diseases she is trained to treat, the oncologist
is a rare thing in Ghana. She is one of only six trained cancer
doctors who serve a country of 24 million people.
Good quality data are hard to come by, but Vanderpuye says
the two main hospitals equipped to treat cancer - hers and
another further north in Ghana's second city of Kumasi - are
seeing between 5,000 and 7,000 new cancer patients a year.
"That's just the tip of the iceberg. That's only those who
actually come to the health facilities. We don't really know
what's really happening across the country," she says.
It seems a drastic situation. But Ghana has come a long way.
Until 2007, there were no oncologists at all - and that's still
the case in some neighbouring countries. Sierra Leone, for
example, has more than 6 million people and no cancer doctors.
"Countries in the region like Sierra Leone, Togo, Guinea
have absolutely nothing in terms of cancer care," said Kerr.
"That means Ghana's six or so oncologists have to serve
neighbouring countries as well."
The result is that the reality for many in Africa is that a
cancer diagnosis means a painful and distressing death.
The overwhelming number of cases and the paucity of funds,
doctors and treatment mean it's difficult to know where to
start, Kerr says. But cancer experts - foreign and African - and
patients and advocacy groups say what's needed first is greater
awareness.
KNOWING THE ENEMY
Ellen Awuah-Darko is doing what she can.
The 75-year-old founder of the Accra-based Jead Foundation
for breast cancer says her own experience - of finding a lump
and ending up paying tens of thousands of dollars to be treated
in the United States - made her to try force change.
"In America I had to put down $70,000 before they'd even
talk to me," she said. "I was lucky, I could afford it after my
husband died and left me money, but I thought 'why should I get
treatment when others can't'."
Now, every Wednesday, Awuah-Darko goes with healthcare
workers into communities in the Eastern Region of Ghana to offer
women breast screening. It's not the high-tech mammogram or
ultrasound scan women in wealthy countries are used to, but a
simple breast examination and a lesson in how to self-check.
"Early detection can save your life. I want everybody to
know that. It's not something people should be ashamed of or
embarrassed about," she said.
But she and the handful of cancer specialists are fighting
deep cultural resistance - not only to the idea that cancer
affects people here, but also to the idea they must talk about
it, look for it and recognise it to start fighting against it.
Even among the young and educated, cancer is often taboo.
"They don't want to use the C-word," says Vanderpuye.
"That's also one of the main reasons why someone wouldn't want
to come here - because it means she has 'the C'.
"HUMONGOUS FOUL-SMELLING TUMOURS"
In the chemotherapy ward at Korle Bu, oncology nurse Juliana
Tagoe, explains why patients often don't want to talk about
cancer.
Many people see the disease as a spiritual punishment, she
says. "They think someone has done wrong and this is the effect
- God is punishing them. They feel stigmatised."
In rural communities where spiritual and tribal leaders are
revered, the use of prayer, ritual and herbal remedies is
common. Awuah-Darko says witch doctors tell patients with
tumours to "treat it like a boil, and just put some herbs on
it". Others are told simply to pray for it to be taken away.
In the months or years that intervene, the tumours spread
and grow to sizes barely seen by doctors in developed countries.
Kerr talks of patients in Africa with tumours that protrude
through the breast or encircle the whole chest, while Vanderpuye
describes patients with "humongous, foul-smelling tumours" she
has little hope of treating.
INFECTIONS
Both Kerr and Corey Casper, who runs the Uganda Programme on
Cancer and Infectious Disease associated with the Fred
Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, say another focus
of efforts to tackle this looming cancer epidemic is to try to
prevent the cancers caused by infections.
While many cancers are linked to lifestyle factors such as
unhealthy diets and smoking, a large number - particularly in
Africa - are caused by infections likes hepatitis B and C, which
cause liver cancer, and the human papillomavirus (HPV) that
causes almost all cervical cancers.
In wealthy countries, having hepatitis vaccines as part of
routine childhood immunisation programmes, and introducing
national campaigns programmes with new HPV vaccines from
drugmakers Merck and GlaxoSmithKline has brought
rates of liver and cervical cancer down significantly.
If such nationwide HPV vaccine campaigns could be introduced
in Africa, experts say, the effect on rates of death and disease
could be dramatic. Global health groups are working with
drugmakers on securing a discounted price for HPV shots for poor
countries, but getting them to Africa could take years.
Akosua - a name meaning "Sunday" that this patient gives
instead of her real name - has no concept yet of how an
injection made by a Western pharmaceutical company could have
prevented the cancer spreading inside her.
The 48-year-old farmer has cervical cancer and has suffered
with a lot of pain and bleeding, but for now the fact that she's
come to the hospital and is seeing an oncologist is foreign
territory enough.
"But I'm not afraid," she says. "I've been seen by the
doctor now. I know I am in the right place to get the right
treatment."