AstraZeneca drug combination on track to fight lung cancer

May 13 A closely watched immune system-boosting
drug cocktail from Britain's AstraZeneca shows promise
in advanced lung cancer, despite adverse side effects in a
number of patients.
Researchers said on Wednesday that the combination of the
experimental drugs MEDI4736 and tremelimumab had "a manageable
safety profile with evidence of clinical activity, including in
PD-L1 negative disease".
The update was provided in a scientific summary, or
abstract, released ahead of the annual meeting of the American
Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) later this month.
MEDI4736 is an anti-PD-L1 therapy, which works by stopping a
tumour's ability to evade the body's defences. Tremelimumab
blocks a different molecule, CTLA-4, that also keeps the immune
system from attacking cancer.
Such immunotherapy drugs are widely tipped to revolutionise
cancer care and analysts predict they will generate tens of
billions of dollars in annual sales.
Safety, however, may be an issue, especially after results a
year ago from a small study with a similar Bristol-Myers Squibb
cocktail showed about half of patients experienced
serious side effects.
In the case of AstraZeneca's combination, 31 percent of 61
patients had adverse events rated as serious, or grade 3/4, and
18 percent had events that led to discontinuation of treatment,
according to the summary of results as of Dec 4, 2014.
A total of 31 patients were assessed for efficacy, of whom
26 percent experienced tumour shrinkage and 35 percent had
stable disease.
Because immunotherapy does not work for all patients, some
experts have suggested focusing on people whose tumours test
positive for a likely response. However, many of the patients
assessed in the AstraZeneca study were PD-L1 negative and three
of the 10 partial responses were reported in people with
negative tumours.
Further data from the Phase Ib trial will be presented at
the May 29 to June 2 ASCO conference in Chicago and AstraZeneca
said it was increasingly confident MEDI4736's potential "as a
cornerstone for combination treatments".
The company, which saw off a $118 billion takeover attempt
by Pfizer last year, has already forecast that MEDI4736
could sell $6.5 billion a year, including its use in
combinations.
It is eager to develop the two-drug cocktail as fast as
possible and recently started final-stage Phase III clinical
tests in non-small cell lung cancer patients who have received
at least two previous different kinds of treatments.
