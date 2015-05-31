Bristol immunotherapies work better in tandem than separately

CHICAGO May 31 A combination of two
immunotherapies made by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co worked
better than either drug alone in a pivotal trial of previously
untreated patients with advanced melanoma, but the combination
also led to more side effects.
In patients whose tumors contained a specific protein,
treatment with a single drug, Opdivo, worked as well as the
combination, the trial found.
The trial, involving 945 patients, compared treatment with
Opdivo, or nivolumab, to Yervoy, or ipilimumab, as well as to a
combination of both drugs. Both are antibodies designed to block
two different immune checkpoints, PD-1 and CTLA-4, to help the
body's immune system fight cancer.
But taking these brakes off the immune system raises the
risk of immune-mediated side effects such as diarrhea leading to
colitis or increased levels of lipase, a pancreatic enzyme.
After a follow-up of at least nine months, the trial showed
the median time patients lived without their melanoma getting
worse was 2.9 months for Yervoy, 6.9 months for Opdivo, and 11.5
months for the combination.
The rate of serious drug-related side effects was 55 percent
in the combination group, and 36 percent of patients given both
drugs had to stop therapy due to side effects.
"The safety risks were no different than what we saw in
earlier trials," said Dr Jedd Wolchok, chief of melanoma and
immunotherapeutics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in
New York and the study's lead author. "Importantly, there were
no drug-related deaths in the combination group."
The trial, presented at a meeting of the American Society of
Clinical Oncology, also showed that patients whose tumors
contained a protein called PD-L1, which attaches to PD-1,
responded better to Opdivo. The length of time these patients
lived before their cancer got worse was 14 months for both
Opdivo alone and the combination treatment, and 3.9 months for
the Yervoy alone.
For patients with PD-L1-negative tumors, median
progression-free survival was 11.2 months for the combination
therapy, 5.3 months for Opdivo alone and 2.8 months for Yervoy
alone.
"What the biomarker allows you to do is have a discussion
with the patient about risk versus benefit," Dr Wolchok said.
For a very frail patient, it might make sense to use just Opdivo
and avoid the toxicity of the combination, even if their tumor
tests positive for PD-L1, since there appears to be no
difference in progression-free survival, he said.
For younger patients whose tumors do not contain the
protein, the benefit of the combination therapy could outweigh
the risk since the trial showed a more than doubling in
progression-free survival.
