CORRECTED-Celldex vaccine helps brain cancer patients live longer -study

(Corrects surname of Celldex Chief Medical Officer to Davis
from David in 4th paragraph)
By Natalie Grover
May 31 Adding an experimental Celldex
Therapeutics Inc vaccine that enlists the immune
system to fight cancer to standard therapy helped patients with
the deadliest type of brain cancer live longer, according to
data from a midstage trial presented on Sunday.
In the trial of 73 patients whose glioblastoma multiforme
(GBM) had recurred after prior therapy, 30 percent of those
given Celldex's Rintega along with Roche Holding's
Avastin were alive after 18 months versus 15 percent of those
who received only Avastin.
"We are observing an extremely rare overall survival
advantage that is now translating into long-term survival for a
number of patients," said Dr. David Reardon, the trial's lead
investigator, who presented the results at the American Society
of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago.
Celldex said it is in discussions with regulators on finding
a pathway to approval. "We certainly think the data is good
enough to justify accelerated approval," said Celldex Chief
Medical Officer Thomas Davis.
Rintega received breakthrough designation from the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration, which is given to therapies seen as a
potential advance in serious or life-threatening diseases.
There is no cure for GBM, in which highly malignant brain
tumors overpower healthy cells by consuming space, blood and
nutrients in the brain. About 9,000 new cases are diagnosed
every year in the United States.
GBM tumors tend to become resistant to initial treatment
relatively quickly. For newly diagnosed patients, the median
survival rate is about 14 or 15 months if given standard
chemotherapy treatment, such as Merck & Co's Temodar,
explained Reardon, a neuro-oncology specialist expert from
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
Rintega belongs to an emerging class of drugs that spur the
immune system to recognize and attack cancer. It targets tumors
that carry a genetic mutation found in about a third of all
glioblastoma cases. That amounts to roughly 4,000 patients in
the United States.
The vaccine was associated with a notable decrease in the
need for steroids, and the numerous side effects associated with
their use, researchers said.
Data from a late-stage trial in newly diagnosed patients is
expected in the next couple of months, Celldex Chief Executive
Anthony Marucci said.
Oppenheimer & Co analyst Christopher Marai forecast annual
global Rintega sales reaching about $400 million for recurrent
patients. If newly diagnosed patients were included, the figure
would likely climb to $1 billion, he said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill
Berkrot and James Dalgleish, Ralph Boulton)