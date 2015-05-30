J&J multiple myeloma drug offers hope after others stop working -study

May 30 An experimental biotech drug being
developed by Johnson & Johnson may offer hope to
multiple myeloma patients who have run out of options, according
to data from a midstage study released at a cancer meeting on
Saturday.
J&J plans to use the Phase II study to seek U.S. and
European approval of its antibody daratumumab to treat the blood
cancer. The drug received breakthrough designation from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration, which can help speed the approval
process.
Nearly 30 percent of 106 patients responded to daratumumab,
including 3 complete responses, meaning no sign of cancer.
Another 10 patients had a very good partial response defined as
90 percent reduction of myeloma protein in the blood or urine,
while 18 had a partial response, researchers reported.
"To have complete remission speaks to the power of an
immune-based approach," said Dr. Sagar Lonial, the study's lead
investigator from Emory University in Atlanta. Lonial presented
the data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in
Chicago.
Daratumumab directly targets myeloma cells and enlists
components of the immune system to attack the cancer.
Lonial said this was the first antibody drug that
demonstrated effectiveness against myeloma without having to be
combined with other medicines.
While median overall survival had not yet been reached,
researchers estimated 65 percent of patients would still be
alive after one year. "These are people you'd expect to be
living less than six months," Lonial said.
Patients in the trial on average had undergone five prior
treatments. They had become resistant, or failed to respond, to
Takeda's Velcade and Celgene's Revlimid, the
most widely-used myeloma medicines, as well as newer drugs
Kyprolis from Amgen and Celgene's Pomalyst.
Responses lasted 7.4 months on average, and the median time
to disease progression was 3.7 months, researchers reported.
The drug, for which J&J licensed worldwide rights from
Danish drugmaker Genmab, is also being tested in
combination with other multiple myeloma treatments to further
improve patient outcomes.
The most common side effects were skin reactions at the
infusion site, typically with the first or second dosing, which
is quite common with such medicines.
An estimated 26,850 Americans are expected to be diagnosed
with multiple myeloma in 2015. All patients eventually become
resistant to therapy.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Diane Craft)