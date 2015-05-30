Pfizer's Ibrance drug slows progression of breast cancer

CHICAGO May 30 A Phase III trial of Pfizer Inc's
drug Ibrance showed that, in combination with hormone
therapy, the drug more than doubled the duration of disease
control for women with the most common type of breast cancer.
At the time of an interim analysis, patients given Ibrance
in combination with AstraZeneca Plc's Faslodex
(fulvestrant), a widely used treatment to block estrogen, lived
an average of 9.2 months before their cancer worsened. This
compared with 3.8 months for patients treated with Faslodex and
a placebo.
The trial enrolled 521 patients whose breast cancer was
classified as estrogen-receptor positive, human epidermal growth
factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-). This category accounts
for about 75 percent of all breast cancers.
Ibrance, or palbociclib, was given conditional approval by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February for such
patients, but only those who had not previously been treated for
advanced breast cancer.
Ibrance works by blocking two enzymes, cyclin-dependent
kinase 4 and 6, that are involved in cell growth. Some Wall
Street analysts have predicted the drug could eventually
generate annual sales of more than $5 billion.
Pfizer announced in April that the pivotal trial was stopped
early after meeting its goal of demonstrating that Ibrance
delayed disease progression. Overall survival results are not
yet available, said Dr. Nicholas Turner, a consultant medical
oncologist at The Royal Marsden and a team leader at The
Institute of Cancer Research in London, and the study's lead
author.
The most common adverse side effects seen in the trial
involved blood count irregularities, with 2.6 percent of Ibrance
patients stopping treatment due to side effects.
Pfizer is currently conducting a study of Ibrance in women
with advanced breast cancer not previously treated with hormone
therapy.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Diane Craft)