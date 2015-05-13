Pfizer drug shows early promise in Xalkori-resistant lung cancer-study

May 13 An experimental Pfizer Inc drug
that aims to help lung cancer patients with specific genetic
mutations who have stopped responding to the company's Xalkori
was showing promise in a small, early stage study, according to
preliminary data revealed on Wednesday.
The ongoing Phase I trial of the drug, PF-3922, was designed
to determine if there is a maximum tolerable dose and which dose
or doses to test in future larger trials.
But researchers found some early evidence of efficacy,
according to a brief summary of the study that will be presented
at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology
(ASCO)meeting in Chicago later this month.
Of 15 patients evaluated for efficacy, six, or 40 percent,
had partial responses, meaning tumor shrinkage of at least 30
percent. Intracranial responses were observed in five patients,
indicating that the drug had successfully crossed the
blood/brain barrier to attack tumors in the brain, which are
common in advanced, or metastatic, lung cancer.
"There's encouraging clinical activity despite that it's an
early study," said Ronit Simantov, head of medical affairs for
Pfizer oncology.
More data than what was unveiled on Wednesday, including on
additional patients, will be presented at the ASCO meeting.
Xalkori is approved to treat advanced non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC) in patients with a mutation of the ALK gene. That
accounts for about 4 percent of all NSCLC patients.
PF-3922 is designed to treat patients who develop specific
new mutations that cause Xalkori or similar drugs to stop
working. It is also being tested against a mutation of the ROS1
gene, which accounts for about another 1 percent of NSCLC
patients.
The most commonly reported adverse side effect was a rise in
cholesterol, seen in 23 percent of patients. But that would
likely be viewed as acceptable and treatable in patients with
advanced lung cancer.
One dose-limiting toxicity occurred in a patient getting the
highest 200 milligram strength of PF-3922. That came after the
patient had received 16 of a planned 21 doses and was due to an
unspecified central nervous system effect, researchers reported.
Pfizer, which sponsored the study, said it was close to
selecting doses to move into Phase II trials.
(Editing by Ted Botha)