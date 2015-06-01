Large U.S. cancer trial to match genetic glitches to targeted drugs

| CHICAGO, June 1
July will start enrolling patients in a clinical trial seeking
to match the underlying genetic defect driving a person's tumor
with one or more of 20 approved or experimental drugs targeting
that gene.
The announcement, made at the American Society for Clinical
Oncology meeting on Monday, is meant to use approved or
experimental drugs to develop insights that will ultimately
enable doctors to prescribe drugs based on the molecular cause
of the cancer, rather than the organ in which it was originally
discovered.
Overall, trial investigators plan to sequence the DNA of
about 3,000 patients nationwide during the full course of the
trial, known as NCI-Match. Of those, they plant to enroll about
1,000 patients in the various drug treatment arms in the trial.
"What we're trying to do is sequence their tumor for various
cancer drivers," said Dr. Barbara Conley, associate director of
the NCI's Cancer Diagnosis Program. "If they have that driver,
they will be able to get the drug that was chosen to attack that
driver."
Patients will be treated as long as their tumor shrinks or
remains stable.
Drugs being used in NCI-MATCH include both approved and
experimental agents that are being contributed by a number of
companies.
Initial agents in the trial will include Pfizer Inc's
lung cancer drug crizotinib, sold as Xalkori; Boehringer
Ingelheim's afatinib, sold as Gilotrif, Novartis'
ceritinib, sold as Zykadia, and two investigational drugs:
AstraZeneca's AZD9291, a drug being tested in non-small
cell lung cancer, and Verastem's VS-6063, also known as
defactinib, a drug being tested in mesothelioma.
Enrollment in NCI-MATCH will be available across the country
through the 2,400 sites participating in the National Clinical
Trials Network.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen Editing by W Simon)