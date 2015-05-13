Roche immunotherapy improves lung cancer survival

May 13 A mid-stage trial of Roche Holding AG's
experimental immunotherapy showed that it doubled the
likelihood of survival for lung cancer patients with the highest
levels of a specific biomarker.
The drug, known by the code name MPDL3280A, is part of a new
class designed to help the body's immune system fend off cancer
by blocking a protein known as Programmed Death receptor (PD-1),
or a related target known as PD-L1, used by tumors to evade the
body's defenses.
Unlike some of its competitors, Roche is using its own assay
to measure patient levels of PD-L1 in order to identify people
most likely to benefit from the treatment.
Interim results from the trial of 287 patients with
previously treated non-small cell lung cancer showed that the
immunotherapy reduced the risk of death by 53 percent in those
with the highest levels of the biomarker, compared with those
treated by chemotherapy.
Improved survival was also seen in patients who had lower
levels of PD-L1, although the difference was not as dramatic.
"The greater the expression of PD-L1, the greater the
benefit," said Sandra Horning, chief medical officer at Roche's
Genentech unit. "That's what exciting to us - seeing this
biology that we've been studying really intently playing out in
the clinic."
The update was provided in a scientific summary, or
abstract, released on Wednesday ahead of the annual meeting of
the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) later this
month. For more ASCO stories see: [ID:takeALook USN]
The immunotherapy, an antibody, was described as generally
well tolerated. More patients on the drug experienced
respiratory events, but chemotherapy was associated with a
higher overall rate of adverse side effects.
MPDL3280A, which is being studied for treatment of a range
of different cancer types, has been granted "breakthrough
therapy" status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
