Roche drug shrinks tumors in half of patients with lung cancer mutation

May 13 A drug being developed by Roche Holding
AG was shown in pivotal trials to shrink tumors in
patients with advanced lung cancer with a specific gene mutation
who had stopped responding to crizotinib, another drug in the
same class.
Currently, Pfizer Inc's crizotinib, or Xalkori, is
approved for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer
with a mutation of the ALK gene. The mutation is found in about
4 percent of NSCLC cases.
Roche's alectinib is an oral ALK inhibitor, which the
company says is able to cross the blood-brain barrier - an
important benefit for lung cancer, which often spreads to the
brain.
The company said that in one trial, 50 percent of patients
responded to the drug, while the response rate was 47.8 percent
in the second trial.
In addition, alectinib was shown to shrink tumors in people
whose cancer had spread to the central nervous system. People
whose tumors shrank in response to alectinib continued to
respond for a median of 11.2 and 7.5 months, respectively, in
the two studies.
Results from both studies were released on Wednesday ahead
of the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical
Oncology later this month. For more ASCO stories see:
The most common side effects of alectinib were an increase
in muscle enzymes, increased liver enzymes and shortness of
breath.
Sandra Horning, chief medical officer at Roche's Genentech
unit, said Roche plans to submit the trial results to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration this year. The company is also
conducting a head-to-head study of alectinib compared with
crizotinib.
