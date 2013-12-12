U.S. FDA warns against nipple test for breast cancer

Dec 12 A nipple fluid test is not an effective
screening tool for breast cancer, U.S. regulators warned on
Thursday, noting that mammography is the best way to detect the
disease in its earliest, most treatable stages.
The Food and Drug Administration, in a statement to
healthcare professionals, said it is concerned that women will
believe misleading claims about a nipple aspirate test and not
get mammograms or other needed breast imaging tests or biopsies.
The agency noted that it had issued a warning letter earlier
this year to Atossa Genetics Inc about its nipple
aspirate fluid collection device and process. The company
recalled the product in October.
The FDA said it is not aware of any valid scientific data to
show that nipple aspirate testing by itself is an effective
screening tool for any medical condition.