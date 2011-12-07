UPDATE 1-New Roche drug could alter breast cancer treatment

* No increase in serious heart problems found

* Roche aims to shift standard care for HER2 breast cancer

* Pertuzumab applications submitted to US, EU regulators

* Full survival data expected in 2013

By Deena Beasley

Dec 7 Adding an experimental antibody developed by Roche to current treatment with Herceptin and chemotherapy added 6 months to the length of time certain breast cancer patients lived without their disease getting worse, according to new study results.

The Swiss drugmaker, which is hoping its pertuzumab will become part of standard treatment for such patients, also said the pivotal trial did not lead to an increased risk of heart problems from the combination therapy.

Roche said in July that the 808-patient trial was a success. More detailed results are being presented this week at the annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in San Antonio.

Low-grade side effects, including diarrhea and decreased levels of white blood cells, were reported more frequently in the pertuzumab group than in the study's control group. But the incidence of high grade left ventricular systolic dysfunction -- a measure of potential heart damage -- was 2.8 percent in the control group and 1.2 percent in the pertuzumab group.

"I think these data indicate that the standard of care can be changed with the combination of pertuzumab and Herceptin as part of first-line treatment of metastatic HER2 breast cancer," said Sandra Horning, head of global development for oncology at Roche's Genentech unit.

The trial showed that patients receiving the combination therapy lived for a median of 18.5 months without their tumors growing, compared with 12.4 months for patients on Herceptin, chemotherapy and a placebo.

Horning said interim trial results showed a 36 percent reduction in the overall risk of death, but full survival data are not expected until 2013.

Both Herceptin, first approved in 1998, and pertuzumab are antibodies designed to block the function of HER2, a protein produced by a cancer-linked gene that is generated in about one fourth of breast cancers.

Genentech said applications have been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency for approval to use pertuzumab in previously untreated patients with HER2 positive breast cancer that has spread.

Herceptin, also known as tratuzumab, had 2010 global sales of $6.8 billion. The cost for a course of treatment is around $32,000.

Horning declined to comment on pricing for pertuzumab.

Analysts, on average, have forecast annual pertuzumab sales for Roche of $274 million by 2015, according to Thomson Reuters.

The company is also developing an "armed antibody" known as TDM-1 as a treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer. TDM-1 combines Herceptin with a derivative of a powerful type of chemotherapy.

"In the same way we are combining pertuzumab and Herceptin, we can combine TDM-1 and pertuzumab," Horning said.

Roche suffered something of a setback last month, when the FDA revoked its conditional approval of blockbuster drug Avastin as a treatment for breast cancer, saying that the drug was not effective enough to justify its risks. It remains widely used for other cancers, such as colon cancer.

A separate mid-stage trial of pertuzumab plus Herceptin and chemotherapy, also presented in San Antonio, found that the combination cleared all signs of cancer in 45.8 percent of patients with early-stage cancer, compared with 29 percent of patients treated with just Herceptin and chemotherapy.

Dr. William Gradishar, a breast cancer expert at Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital writing in a New England Journal of Medicine editorial, said the use of more effective anti-HER2 agents in patients with earlier-stage cancer could, in many cases, prevent the disease from spreading beyond the breast.