Bristol, AbbVie drug extends multiple myeloma remission-study

May 13 The addition of an experimental
Bristol-Myers Squibb biotech medicine to standard
therapy for patients whose multiple myeloma has relapsed led to
longer remissions and cut the risk of death over standard
treatment alone, according to data from a late stage study.
The drug, elotuzumab, which is being developed in
collaboration with AbbVie, extended the duration of
remissions by about five months on average when used with
Celgene's Revlimid and the corticosteroid
dexamethasone. It is the first antibody to be used against this
type of blood cancer, researchers said.
In the study of 646 patients with recurrent multiple
myeloma, those who received the three-drug combination on
average went 19.4 months before the cancer began to worsen,
compared with 14.9 months for those who received Revlimid and
dexamethasone.
After two years, elotuzumab reduced the risk of cancer
progression and death by 30 percent, according to a brief
summary of results from the Phase III study that will be
presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
meeting in Chicago beginning later this month.
"This is probably a practice-changing type of treatment,"
ASCO president-elect Dr. Julie Vose said. "I expect they will
get approval."
Survival data was not yet available. However, "there clearly
are very encouraging signs in terms of overall survival," said
Dr. Sagar Lonial, the study's lead investigator from Emory
University in Atlanta.
Elotuzumab received breakthrough designation from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration, given to medicines it sees as
potentially important advances.
The drug targets a protein found on the surface of myeloma
cells and an immune system component known as natural killer
(NK) cells. It is believed elotuzumab attacks the cancer
directly and enhances activation of NK cells.
"In many ways it's a double whammy in terms of the tumor
itself," Lonial said.
After two years, the myeloma had not progressed in 41
percent of elotuzumab patients versus 27 percent for the control
group. At one year, it had been 68 percent versus 57 percent.
"It was particularly striking that the difference ... seems
to get bigger over time," Lonial said, adding that this "really
speaks to the power of this immune-based approach."
The addition of elotuzumab did not lead to a significant
increase in adverse side effects or toxicity.
"We hope that we will soon have a new treatment option for
the management of these patients," Lonial said.
The companies are also testing elotuzumab in newly diagnosed
multiple myeloma patients.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Andrew Hay)