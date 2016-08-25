Lung cancer doctors eye Merck's Keytruda over Bristol's Opdivo

Aug 25 Recent clinical trial results are likely
to lead doctors to treat more patients who have a common form of
lung cancer with a Merck drug at the expense of a
Bristol-Myers Squibb medication at least until more data
emerges, oncologists and analysts say.
The yet-to-be-published studies involve drugs in a new class
designed to enable the body's immune system to fight cancer.
A recent trial of Merck's Keytruda showed that it worked
better than chemotherapy as an initial treatment for advanced
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients with high levels
of a protein called PDL1, believed to help identify those most
likely to benefit from this type of immunotherapy.
A separate trial of Bristol-Myers' Opdivo, which included
patients with much lower levels of the protein biomarker, did
not show an advantage over chemotherapy.
"It seems likely that PDL1, if these results hold, will be
added to the list of markers that someone needs prior to
starting treatment," said Dr Edward Garon, a lung cancer
specialist at the University of California Los Angeles' Jonsson
Comprehensive Cancer Center.
He said patients shown to have high levels of PDL1 will be
started on the Merck drug, while those who test negative may
continue to be treated with Opdivo.
Since Opdivo received regulatory approval for use without
requiring patients to be tested for PDL1 and clinicians were
unfamiliar with testing for the protein, doctors had favored use
of the Bristol drug, Garon said.
That preference has played out in sales. Opdivo's
second-quarter sales were $840 million, more than double those
of Keytruda. Both drugs have U.S. prices of nearly $150,000 a
year.
"I do think that more oncologists may start choosing
Keytruda," Dr Trevor Bivona, assistant professor of medicine and
member of the University of California San Francisco's Helen
Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, said in an emailed
statement.
Both drugs were approved by U.S. regulators last year for
previously treated patients with advanced non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC), the most common form of the disease, but have
not yet been approved as initial lung cancer treatments.
Dr Barbara Gitlitz, a lung cancer specialist and associate
professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern
California, said she would now choose Keytruda for advanced lung
cancer patients with high levels of PDL1 who were not in a
clinical trial.
A survey of 79 U.S. and European oncologists, published
last week by investment services firm AllianceBernstein, found
that 57 percent of respondents anticipated using more Keytruda
as a result of the latest trial results, and 70 percent said
they will be more likely to order PDL1 testing for patients.
Bristol-Myers earlier this month said its trial failed to
show that Opdivo worked better than chemotherapy for previously
untreated patients with advanced NSCLC. The trial included
patients with tumors testing 5 percent or higher for PDL1.
In June, Merck said trial data showed that Keytruda worked
better than chemo as an initial treatment for advanced NSCLC
patients with PDL1 levels of at least 50 percent.
FULL RESULTS TO COME
The Merck and Bristol-Myers trial results were summarized in
press releases but complete results have not been presented.
Full results could include a breakdown of how Opdivo fared
in patients with high levels of PDL1, but investors have already
shifted their bets. Shares of Bristol-Myers have fallen more
than 20 percent since the latest trial results were announced,
while shares of Merck rose nearly 10 percent over the same
period.
Besides Bristol and Merck, companies including Roche Holding
AG and AstraZeneca PLC are developing
immune-system boosting drugs for treating lung cancer.
Clinicians and investors are awaiting more trial data, including
a range of studies examining combinations of these drugs.
Lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide,
kills an estimated 1.6 million people each year, according to
the World Health Organization.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)