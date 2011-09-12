Coils almost halve risk of cervical cancer-study

* Large analysis finds coils can protect against cervical
cancer
* Surprising results should reassure women, doctors
* Vaccines on market against HPV that causes cervical cancer
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 13 Contrary to popular belief, coil
contraceptive devices might actually protect women against
developing cervical cancer even though they don't stop the
infection that commonly leads to the disease, according to the
results of an international study.
While coils are unlikely to be recommended as way of
preventing cervical cancer -- the second most common form of
cancer in women worldwide -- the research should reassure women
and their doctors that using them carries no added risk of the
disease.
Spanish researchers who studied 20,000 women found that
those with a history of using coils, or intrauterine devices
(IUDs), were no less likely than women who don't to contract the
human papillomavirus (HPV) that causes cervical cancer, but they
had only around half the risk of developing the cancer itself.
The scientists think possible explanations for the
protective effect of coils could be that the process of
inserting or removing them destroys pre-cancerous cells, or that
it causes some kind of inflammation that prompts a long-lasting
immune response and prevents the HPV from progressing.
"It was a little unexpected," Xavier Castellsague of the
cancer epidemiological research programme at the Llobregat
Hospital in Catalonia said in a telephone interview. "The data
(available) before we did this study were very inconsistent, so
we didn't expect to find such a strong association with this
protective effect."
Cancer of the cervix is the second most common cancer in
women across the world, with about 500,000 new cases and 250,000
deaths each year, according to the World Health Organisation.
Virtually all cervical cancer cases are linked to genital
infection with HPV, which is the most common viral infection of
the reproductive tract.
Drugmakers Merck and GlaxoSmithKline have
vaccines that protect against HPV and many wealthy and some
developing countries have started nationwide immunisation
programmes for girls to prevent more cases of cervical cancer.
A coil is a plastic and copper or hormone-containing
contraceptive device that is placed in the uterus to prevent
sperm from joining with an egg.
Previous studies have shown that using coils can protect
women against another type of cancer called endometrial cancer,
but until now it was not clear whether they could also have an
affect on the risk of cervical cancer.
Castellsague's team, whose study was published in the Lancet
Oncology journal on Tuesday, analysed data from 10 case-control
studies of cervical cancer done in eight countries and 16 HPV
prevalence surveys in women from four continents. The findings
were adjusted for the number of sexual partners and other
confounding factors.
The results show that coil use did not affect the risk of
HPV infection, but was linked to a markedly lower risk of cervix
cancer for both major types of the disease -- reducing the
likelihood of developing squamous-cell carcinoma by 44 percent
and adenocarcinoma or adenosquamous carcinoma by 54 percent.
The length of time that women used a coil did not
significantly alter the risk, the researchers said. They found
the risk was reduced by nearly half in the first year of use and
the protective effect remained significant even after 10 years.
"IUDs are not inert devices," Castellsague said. "Our
speculation is that they act as a foreign body and stimulate
inflammatory changes that prevent the HPV infection from
persisting and progressing to more advanced stages."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland)