UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA approves Gilead blood cancer drug Zydelig

July 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Wednesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's
Zydelig, a drug to treat three types of blood cancer.
The FDA approved the use of Zydelig in combination with
Roche AG's Rituxan for patients with relapsed chronic
lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
It also approved Zydelig under a so-called accelerated
approval program for relapsed follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin
lymphoma (NHL) and relapsed small lymphocytic lymphoma, when
patients have received at least two prior therapies.
For drugs given accelerated approval, companies must
conduct additional trials to confirm that the drug's apparent
benefit is real.
Zydelig, known generically as idealisib, will carry a boxed
warning highlighting the risk of serious and potentially fatal
toxicities, including liver toxicity, diarrhea, inflammation of
the colon and lung, and perforation of the intestine.
It will be marketed using a special risk management program.
"We believe this broad boxed warning will lead docs to be
cautious with this drug," Joseph Pantginis, an analyst at Roth
Capital Partners, said in a research note.
Shares of Gilead rose 0.4 percent to $89.66 in afternoon
trading. Shares of Pharmacyclics Inc, which makes a
rival product, Imbruvica, for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and
mantle cell lymphoma and does not carry a boxed warning or risk
management program, rose 8.8 percent to $105.05.
Geoff Porges, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein, forecasts
revenue for Zydelig growing to $1.5 billion in 2017, higher than
the consensus estimate for that year of $990 million.
"Gilead has global rights to the product, and are likely to
commercialize it for multiple indications and subtypes of NHL as
well as CLL," Porges said in a research report.
Porges said his more optimistic view on the drug is based on
its activity in indolent NHL and lead in this disease over
Imbruvica and other drugs in the class.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Susan
Heavey and Steve Orlofsky)