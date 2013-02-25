INSIGHT-Cancer drugs proving worth earlier in testing

* More cancer drugs skipping costly final testing stage
* Signs of effectiveness increasingly seen in Phase 1 trials
* Trend seen cutting time, slashing costs of drug research
By Bill Berkrot and Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Michael Weitz was out of
options. The Californian had endured chemotherapy, radiation and
surgery but his lung cancer still spread to his bones and brain.
With time running out, the emergency room physician entered
a Phase I study - the earliest stage of human testing for a new
medicine - of crizotinib. The drug works for about 4 percent of
advanced lung cancer patients with a mutated form of a protein
called ALK.
"Once I knew that I had that mutation, I knew that I had an
exciting new chance," said Weitz, now 55, who is cancer-free
after three years of taking the drug now sold by Pfizer
as Xalkori after an unusually swift development process.
It typically has taken a decade and $1 billion to bring a
new treatment to market. But in the last two years a handful of
cancer drugs - including Onyx Pharmaceutical Inc's
Kyprolis for multiple myeloma, Roche's Zelboraf for
melanoma, and Pfizer's Xalkori - were approved in about half
that time because of improved genetic screening, more definitive
Phase I trials and the dire need for new, effective treatments.
"We hope to be able to shave years off the time it takes to
get final approval and save hundreds of millions of dollars per
drug," said Robert Schneider, director of translational cancer
research at New York University Cancer Institute. "We're going
to see this as a sea change over the next five years."
Weitz's story is a dramatic example of how personalized
medicine is advancing 10 years after researchers sequenced the
human genome, enabling drugs to target specific genetic
variations. The emerging trend is likely to bring more effective
treatments to desperate patients faster, increase the number of
annual drug approvals and cut research costs through earlier and
more reliable data. It will also help drugmakers identify
ineffective therapies sooner, although it may not necessarily
lead to lower priced medicines.
There are some concerns about the faster approval process
but most agree that the benefits of a potentially life-saving
drug outweigh the risks. "The accelerated development of new
drugs can be a double-edged sword," said Mace Rothenberg, head
of oncology for Pfizer. "As you move more quickly some questions
may be unanswered."
He said those answers can come from trials conducted after
drugs are approved, and the Food and Drug Administration often
requires post-marketing studies following expedited approvals
Historically, Phase I trials did little more than reveal the
dose of an experimental drug that could safely be tolerated
before larger studies determined clinically meaningful benefit.
But advances in genetic screening and an improved understanding
of the biology of cancer are enabling researchers to identify
patients most likely to benefit from specific cancer treatments.
"You can see positive signals much more quickly, and
clinically you can spare patients for whom the drug is not
likely to work," said Dr. Michael Davies, assistant professor in
the department of melanoma medical oncology at MD Anderson
Cancer Center in Houston.
Richard Scheller, head of research and early development for
Roche's Genentech unit, which has produced most of the
company's top-selling cancer medicines, said, "you can cut a
couple of years out of the clinical trial process by basically
doing your pivotal trial straight from Phase I."
Drugmakers who have benefited from the expedited approval
process declined to discuss how much money was saved from the
industry average for drug development.
FDA'S NEW "BREAKTHROUGH" DESIGNATION
With impressive enough early results, health regulators are
more willing than ever to accept early or midstage trials as
adequate proof of safety and effectiveness, rather than
insisting on larger, more expensive and time-consuming pivotal
Phase III studies that have been a standard requirement.
"The drugs are simply better," Dr. Richard Pazdur, director
of the Office of Hematology and Oncology Products in the FDA's
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said of the new
targeted cancer medicines.
With older highly toxic chemotherapy drugs, he said, "many
of the discussions we had at the agency dealt with whether we
should approve the drug or not. With some of these newer drugs,
the issue is how fast we can approve them, not whether they
should be approved," Pazdur said.
The FDA has come up with a new breakthrough designation for
drugs it views as a substantial improvement over existing
therapies. With the designation - five have been awarded so far
with 12 more drugs currently under consideration - the agency
works more closely with drugmakers to identify approval
requirements and work out commercial manufacturing issues.
DRAMATIC RESPONSE
Key to faster approval is that drugs are becoming more
narrowly targeted as researchers better understand the pathways
of cancer - a series of biochemical steps that fuel the growth
of cancer cells. The aim of the treatments is to block the
culprit proteins, or biomarkers, within a pathway.
"It's much easier for us to offer patients in Phase I
studies the real possibility of a dramatic response," said Paul
Sabbatini, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer
Center in New York.
Now far fewer patients need to be tested in order to get
definitive results in early trials because they are selected
only if their tumors contain proteins or gene mutations that
the experimental drug is targeting. Patients typically learn
about these studies from their doctors or websites such as
ClinicalTrials.gov.
"What we're looking at many times is Phase I data where
we're seeing levels of response that we haven't seen before in
patients that have exhausted most of the therapies in a
disease," said FDA's Pazdur.
Scheller estimated that cancer researchers are working on 50
different targets that could yield effective future therapies.
NYU's Schneider, a co-founder of the biotech company
ImClone, said historically perhaps only 3 percent of oncology
drugs that began Phase I trials went on to be approved. With new
diagnostic tools and targeted drugs, he said, "one would hope
that 10 or even 15 percent of drugs might be approved for the
right patient populations in the next five years."
Roche's Zelboraf and Pfizer's Xalkori both were developed
along with companion diagnostic tests to identify the specific
gene mutations in patients that the drugs were designed to
target. They proceeded relatively rapidly through clinical
trials.
The company said development of Zelboraf, which costs
$56,000 for a six-month course of treatment, was the fastest
conducted by Genentech and Roche. The clinical trial process
took less than five years.
Pfizer's Xalkori took just over four years to develop. Had
it been tested in the traditional manner among the general lung
cancer population rather than on those with the specific ALK
mutation, it would likely have been dismissed as a failure or
required further research to try to glean which subgroup of
patients were helped by the drug that costs $115,000 a year.
FINDING FAILURES FASTER
In the past, large pharmaceutical companies were reluctant
to develop drugs for limited patient groups, preferring to
search for medicines to treat ailments such as high cholesterol
and arthritis that could be taken by a large swath of the
population and become huge money-makers.
Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read has embraced the newer
personalized approach. Noting recent advances in genetic
understanding, Read said: "We can get clearer results earlier.
That will clearly speed up our development, as you saw with
Xalkori."
The recent advances may also grant a long-held wish of
drugmakers - identifying failed drugs faster.
"It's much better to find that out in Phase I than half a
billion dollars later in Phase III," Genentech's Scheller said.
"If you have a targeted therapy and you don't see activity
in your first 10 or 20 patients that have your particular
diagnostic marker or particular biomarker that you're looking
for, forget it, we're through, project ends," Scheller said.
Even with all the recent successes, many hurdles remain.
Researchers have yet to figure out why drugs that work by
spurring the immune system to fight cancer, such as
Bristol-Myers Squibb's Yervoy, have long-lasting effects
on some patients and not others. And they need to figure out why
cancer often comes back even when targeted therapies worked.
"We need to know why these drugs stop working sometimes,"
said Sloan Kettering's Sabbatini. "If we understand the cause,
we could preemptively combine drugs, or at the first sign of
(disease) progression, understand what is the most logical next
step as we learn more about the pathways."
But as long as the United States does not have price
controls for medicines as Europe does, and the FDA does not
consider economics in its approval decisions, quicker, less
expensive development may not translate into lower prices.
"I would hope it would bring down the cost of drugs, but
whatever the market bears is what the market will get,"
Schneider said.