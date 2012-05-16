Glaxo melanoma drug combo shows promise in small trial

* Progression-free survival of 7.4 months
* Much lower incidence of squamous cell cancer
By Deena Beasley
May 16 Two drugs being developed by
GlaxoSmithKline Plc - each designed to block different
pathways used by cancer cells - have been shown in a small
clinical trial to curb melanoma with fewer side effects than
current therapies.
The experimental drugs are dabrafenib, designed to work in
patients with a mutation of a gene known as BRAF, and
trametinib, which interferes with a protein known as MEK. The
drug combination was tested in patients with advanced melanoma
and a mutation in the BRAF gene. About half of all melanomas -
the deadliest form of skin cancer - have the genetic aberration.
Roche Holding AG's Zelboraf, or vemurafenib, is the
only BRAF inhibitor approved for treating melanoma. It was shown
in a pivotal trial to reduce the risk of death by 63 percent,
but up to a third of patients who take the pill develop a
less-deadly form of skin cancer known as cutaneous squamous cell
carcinoma. In addition, most patients eventually develop
resistance to the drug.
Researchers have theorized that other mutations, likely
caused by sun exposure, could predispose BRAF-positive melanoma
patients to squamous cell cancer, while treatment with a MEK
inhibitor blocks that side effect.
The mid-stage trial of the Glaxo drugs included 77 patients
not previously treated with a BRAF-targeted pill. The patients
lived for a median of 7.4 months before their disease got worse.
Two percent of trial patients developed squamous cell cancer and
another 2 percent developed small pre-malignant lesions.
Other side effects included fever, fatigue and dehydration.
Within that group, 24 trial patients received a dose of the
combined medication that researchers deemed optimal and which is
now being used in more advanced trials. Those patients saw
median progression-free survival of 10.8 months, Dr Jeffrey
Weber of the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, who
is also the study's lead author, said at a news conference held
by the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
That compares with 7.4 months for a similar Phase II study
of the Roche melanoma drug, he said. Glaxo has recently launched
a pivotal study of its drug combination.
"We know that cancers are smart," said ASCO president-elect
Dr Sandra Swain, who was not involved in the study. "They find
work-around pathways. We are seeing a very innovative approach
that ostensibly blocks off some of this pathway."
Melanoma is diagnosed in nearly 160,000 people worldwide
each year. It can spread quickly to internal organs and average
survival is six to nine months.