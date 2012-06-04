Ariad leukemia drug helps chronic trial patients

CHICAGO, June 4 A pivotal trial of Ariad
Pharmaceuticals' experimental leukemia drug ponatinib
showed it is effective in more than half of patients who had
stopped responding to currently available drugs.
Ariad said it plans to file for U.S. and European regulatory
approval of the drug in the third quarter of this year.
The study, presented here at a meeting of the American
Society of Clinical Oncology, found that 54 percent of chronic
myeloid leukemia (CML) patients with chronic-phase disease had a
major response to ponatinib, meaning that at least two-thirds of
their bone marrow was normal.
Forty-four percent of those patients achieved complete
remission of their leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow.
Of 64 evaluated chronic-phase CML patients with a genetic
mutation known as T315I, 70 percent had a major response to the
drug. The major response rate for chronic-phase patients without
the mutation was 49 percent.
The trial involved 444 patients who had stopped responding
to treatment with Tasigna, sold by Novartis, and
Sprycel, sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Both of the older drugs, known generically as nilotinib and
dasatinib, are members of a class called tyrosine kinase
inhibitors. A tyrosine kinase is a type of enzyme that can serve
as a cell's "on" and "off" switch.
Ariad's drug is designed to target an abnormal tyrosine
kinase that is closely associated with CML and Philadelphia
chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Side effects seen in the trial included rash (in 32 percent
of patients), low platelet counts (35 percent), dry skin (30
percent), and abdominal pain (22 percent).
Ariad said 6 percent of patients developed inflammation of
the pancreas.