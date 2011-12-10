UPDATE 1-Leukemia drug pulled from US sparks new interest

* Fractional doses improve event-free survival
* Toxicities include liver vein blockage
By Deena Beasley
SAN DIEGO, Dec 10 A new study of leukemia drug
Mylotarg, pulled from the U.S. market last year due to safety
concerns, found it to be effective when used at low doses in
older adults but questions about toxicity remain.
Pfizer Inc voluntarily halted U.S. sales of
Mylotarg, also known as gemtuzumab, after a study showed that
adding it to chemotherapy did not extend survival for patients
with previously untreated acute myeloid leukemia (AML), an
aggressive bone marrow cancer.
That trial also showed more deaths in the first couple of
months of treatment. The fatality rate was 5.7 percent for
Mylotarg patients, compared with 1.4 percent without the drug.
But several academic groups have continued clinical studies
of the drug, with some of those results presented in San Diego
this week at a meeting of the American Society of Hematology.
One new study conducted in France studied newly diagnosed
patients aged 50 to 70 who were given Mylotarg and
chemotherapy. It found that at two years of follow-up, 41.4
percent were still alive without disease recurrence, compared
with 15.6 percent of patients treated with chemotherapy alone.
Overall survival was 34 months in the Mylotarg group and 19
months in the chemotherapy alone group.
"We developed a new regimen by using a small dose and
repeating the dose at short intervals," said Dr. Sylvie
Castaigne, professor of hematology at Hopital de Versailles in
Versailles, France, and the study's lead author.
The trial "uses Mylotarg in a somewhat different fashion
... split over several doses," said Dr. Mace Rothenberg, head
of clinical development and medical affairs at Pfizer's
oncology business unit. "By using it in a slightly different
way ... this drug is showing promise."
In the study conducted by the Acute Leukemia French
Association, the rate of fatalities possibly caused by
treatment was 8.7 percent for Mylotarg patients and 6.7 percent
for chemotherapy patients. Higher rates of low platelet levels
and liver vein blockage were seen in the Mylotarg group.
Pfizer's Rothenberg called those toxicity results
"acceptable" and said the company is talking with researchers
about how best to move forward. Pfizer is not yet discussing
the new data with regulators.
"This new study is really quite tantalizing," said Dr.
Charles Abrams, ASH secretary and associate chief of
hematology/oncology at the University of Pennsylvania in
Philadelphia. "This is a drug that wasn't studied fully
enough." He has no financial ties to Pfizer
.
Mylotarg was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in 2000 for patients 60 and older who had a
relapse of acute myeloid leukemia. The drug combines an
antibody designed to target a protein found on the surface of
AML cells with a cancer-killing toxin. The aim is to home in on
cancer cells and minimize damage to other cells and tissues.
Pfizer's first-quarter 2010 sales of Mylotarg were $8.8
million, making it a small product for the world's biggest
drugmaker.
Acute myeloid leukemia, which causes abnormal cells to grow
inside bone marrow, is diagnosed in about 13,000 Americans each
year, according to the American Cancer Society. The disease is
uncommon before the age of 40 and the average age of a patient
with AML is about 67 years.