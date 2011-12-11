Pharmacyclics' blood cancer drug responses rise

* 70 pct of low-dose patients respond to drug at 10 mths
* Response rate was 48 pct at 6 months follow-up
By Deena Beasley
SAN DIEGO, Dec 11 Interim results from an early
stage trial of Pharmacyclics Inc's experimental blood
cancer drug show the number of leukemia patients responding to
the medicine has increased over time.
At 10 months follow-up, 70 percent of patients treated with
the lower dose of the drug, known as PCI-32756, had a
significant improvement in their condition. That is up from the
48 percent response rate reported by trial investigators after
six months of follow-up.
The trial includes 61 patients with chronic lymphocytic
leukemia who have stopped responding to at least two other
types of treatment.
In the high-dose group, 44 percent of patients have
responded to PCI-32756 after 6.5 months of follow-up.
The findings are "phenomenal," especially for patients who
had already been treated with earlier rounds of therapy, said
Dr, John Byrd, professor of hematology and oncology at Ohio
State University in Columbus, and a lead investigator in the
trial.
The updated results are being presented at a meeting of the
American Society of Hematology.
PCI-32765 is an oral drug designed to target an enzyme
known as Bruton's tyrosine kinase and block the function of
cancerous B-cells. The drug is being studied as a treatment for
a range of B-cell malignancies.
Side effects seen in the CLL trial included diarrhea,
nausea and high lymphocyte counts.
Eighty-two percent of patients remain on treatment, and 8
percent have seen their disease worsen.
Pharmacyclics said earlier this week it had licensed
PCI-32765 to Johnson & Johnson for $150 million upfront
and as much as $825 million in payments tied to development
milestones.
The announcement sent shares of Pharmacyclics down nearly
20 percent as investors theorized that the J&J deal made it
less likely Pharmacyclics would be acquired by a larger
company, at least in the near term.