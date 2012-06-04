Boehringer plans to challenge lung cancer drugs

CHICAGO, June 4 German drug company Boehringer
Ingelheim said on Monday it would test its experimental lung
cancer drug directly against AstraZeneca's Iressa and
Roche's Tarceva pill, after it showed promise in a
late-stage drug trial.
A study showed Boehringer's afatinib drug prolonged the time
lung cancer patients survived without a worsening of their
condition by 4.2 months on average when compared with a control
group on standard chemotherapy.
Results of the study were presented at the annual congress
of the American Society for Clinical Oncology in Chicago on
Sunday.
"This definitely meets our expectations. It's very
encouraging," said Dr. Lecia Sequist, an oncologist at
Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and one of the lead
researchers of the study.
The trial involved only patients with non-small cell lung
tumors that had undergone the so-called EGFR gene mutation.
"In the U.S., this is important because this study may lead
FDA approval of the first drug specifically for the EGFR
mutation," she said in an interview.
Lung cancer is the most common and one of the most difficult
to treat types of cancer, and targeted therapies are currently
only available for patients with this type of mutation.
Cancer drugs are referred to as targeted when they interfere
with cancer cell growth, unlike the shotgun approach of
chemotherapy, which slows or stops any cell growth.
Boehringer, the world's largest private drugmaker, is now
recruiting patients to directly compare afatinib with
AstraZeneca's Iressa and Roche's Tarceva.
Iressa, a once-daily pill, was approved for certain lung
cancer patients in Europe in 2009, and its sales rose 32 percent
last year to $554 million.
It falls into the category of so-called personalized
medicine, in which patients undergo genetic tests before
treatment to determine whether they are likely to benefit from
the drug in question.
Boehringer plans to take the concept further and narrow down
the targeted group even within the EGFR-mutated patients.
The drug trial showed that a sub-group that accounts for 90
percent of EGFR patients had a particular benefit from afatinib.
For them, survival without tumor progression was 6.7 months
longer on average than in the control group on chemotherapy.
One problem with the drug is that many people develop
resistance to it after about a year, Sequist said.
"Delaying resistance will be a focus of future research,"
she said.
Boehringer said it was planning to market a test kit to
identify the genetic mutation.