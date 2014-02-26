RPT-FEATURE-Tiny Northwest Biotherapeutics aims to dominate brain cancer

By Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK Feb 26 Ten years ago, cash-strapped
biotechnology company Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc was
down to three employees and one week from closing its doors when
a financial backer came forward at the annual JP Morgan
Healthcare Conference.
By 2007, that backer, Linda Powers, had become chairman of
the Maryland-based company. A venture capitalist, Powers remains
one of its largest shareholders and has invested more than $20
million in the company and its experimental drugs for brain
cancer and inoperable tumors.
"Biotech is not for the faint of heart," Powers said in an
interview. "Through two major recessions and pummeling in the
capital markets, we've chosen to keep our focus."
Now worth close to $300 million, Northwest's stock has
jumped 75 percent this year to the $7 range. Institutional
investors include Goldman Sachs and Franklin Advisers Inc, and
more industry analysts are taking notice.
But many other investors are betting against the company,
highlighting the uncertain, high-risk nature of developing drugs
for hard-to-treat diseases.
The key to Northwest's survival has been delivering strong
trial results in a tiny cadre of patients for its brain-cancer
drug, called DCVax-L. A similar drug called DCVax-Direct has
begun testing for a wide array of solid tumors that cannot be
removed by surgery, including cancers of the colon, pancreas,
breast and melanoma.
They are among an emerging new crop of drugs that coax the
body's own immune system into tracking down and killing cancer
cells. More specifically they harness dendritic cells, master
cells of the immune system that give marching orders to its
soldiers, including t-cells and b-cells, which make antibodies.
Northwest Biotherapeutics' entry into the high-stakes field
follows two high-profile disappointments of dendritic cell-based
therapies from ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd and
Dendreon Corp .
Powers, chief executive since 2011, is making the case to
investors that the future of its drugs looks far different.
"If (DCVax-L) has a positive result, it could be the new
standard of care for brain cancer and have potential for
hundreds of millions of dollars in sales for newly diagnosed
patients," said Carol Werther, a biotech analyst for Summer
Street Research. "And if it works against other solid tumors, it
could be a multibillion-dollar product."
The company points to early-stage trial data that shows two
brain-cancer patients surviving the disease for a decade after
taking DCVax-L. Others have remained alive for five years or
longer, with virtually no significant side effects.
But Werther cautioned that DCVax-L is a financially "high
risk and speculative product," as investors await data from a
late-stage clinical trial of the drug that involves far more
patients and represents the first formal randomized trial of the
medicine.
BOOST FROM A LAB DISH BREW
A graduate of Harvard Law School who was a lead negotiator
for the United States on the NAFTA trade agreement, Powers has
become a self-taught expert in promising new cell-based drugs.
She holds major stakes in more than a dozen biotech companies
through several venture capital funds, including Toucan Partners
LLC. But DCVax-L is her main focus.
The treatment consists of an individual patient's immature
dendritic cells, which are drawn from the blood and mingled in a
laboratory dish with dozens of antigens, or proteins, from brain
tumor tissue of the patient obtained in surgery.
When purified and injected back into the patient, DCVax-L is
meant to prompt t-cells and b-cells to leave the lymph nodes and
fan out through the body, seeking and attacking cells having the
target antigens.
In small early trials involving 20 newly diagnosed
brain-cancer patients, those taking DCVax-L lived three years on
average, more than twice the 14.6 months such patients typically
live on average with standard treatment.
Data from the company's far-larger Phase III brain cancer
trial is due in the first half of 2015. Treatment with the drug
will be on top of standard care, and the main goal is to assess
whether DCVax-L can delay regrowth of the tumor.
But the industry is littered with drugs that crashed after
initially looking like winners. A promising brain-cancer drug
from ImmunoCellular failed its primary goal of significantly
prolonging survival in a midstage trial. Company shares plunged
63 percent on the setback in December.
"Nobody knows what will happen to them as a company," Powers
said of ImmunoCellular. Northwest's early trials show a more
impressive survival benefit for DCVax-L, she said, which she
believes will bode well for its larger studies.
Northwest Biotherapeutics has also attracted the attention
of investors taking short positions in the stock, betting it
will suffer like other companies that have used dendritic cell
technology. As of Jan. 31, 4.4 million shares were held short,
almost 9 percent of company stock.
Boris Peaker, an analyst with Oppenheimer & Co, noted the
ongoing Phase III trial has the involvement of many more doctors
and a more genetically diverse population of patients.
"If the drug holds up in Phase III, it will be a very big
win for the company because there aren't many good options now
for patients, and DCVax is certainly better tolerated than any
chemotherapy," Peaker said. "And if it works in brain cancer, it
should work in other solid tumors."
DATA IN MAY?
Early-stage trials of a sister drug, DCVax-Direct, are
targeting a wide range of other solid tumors so advanced or
inaccessible that they are deemed inoperable.
The trials of DCVax-Direct involve 60 U.S. patients. The
Phase 1 stage will focus primarily on safety, although hints of
efficacy could emerge. The primary goal of the Phase II part of
the study is to shrink or eliminate tumors.
Dr. Vivek Subbiah, an oncologist at M.D. Anderson Cancer
Center in Houston who is leading the DCVax-Direct trials, said
he may present initial data at the annual meeting of the
American Society of Clinical Oncology that begins May 30.
Subbiah and his colleagues test scores of experimental
cancer drugs, many having new mechanisms of action.
"This is not a 'me-too' trial," Subbiah said. "It is one of
the interesting technologies. Twenty years ago it was chemo, 10
years ago it was targeted therapies, and for this decade it will
be drugs that boost the immune system."