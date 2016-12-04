CORRECTED-Novartis says 82 pct of leukemia patients in remission after CAR-T

(Corrects spelling of lead investigator's surname to Grupp,
instead of Gruff, in 9th paragraph)
By Deena Beasley
Dec 3 An experimental cancer therapy being
developed by Novartis AG eliminated an aggressive form
of blood cancer in 82 percent of children and young adults
treated with modified immune cells in a mid-stage trial, the
company said on Saturday.
Interim results from the multi-center trial for 50 patients
with acute lymphoblastic leukemia whose cancer returned or did
not respond to other treatment, showed that 41 were disease-free
three months after treatment with the drug, called CTL019.
The trial results were presented at a meeting of the
American Society of Hematology in San Diego.
Novartis estimated that 60 percent of those responders were
relapse-free after six months. Complete remission was defined as
including "remission with incomplete blood count recovery."
CTL019 is part of an experimental class of drugs that are
made by genetically altering a patient's T-cells, a type of
white blood cell, in the lab to help the immune system find and
kill cancer cells. The modified cells, called chimeric antigen
receptor T-cells, or CAR-T, are infused into the patient.
Novartis said it plans to file early next year for U.S. Food
and Drug Administration approval of CTL019.
The company said nearly half of trial patients experienced
severe cytokine release syndrome, a dangerous buildup of toxic
debris known as CRS, and 15 percent experienced serious
neurological problems including delirium. Researchers said the
side effects were treated, and no patients died due to CRS.
CRS, a known side effect of CAR-T therapy, led to the
decision last week to halt a trial of JCAR015, a rival drug
being developed by Juno Therapeutics Inc.
"We have learned that the patients who come in with more
leukemia in their body have a much higher risk of getting sick,"
said Dr. Stephan Grupp, the Novartis trial's lead investigator
and director of the cancer immunotherapy program at the
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
He said the trial did not show a big difference between
patients whose leukemia was refractory, meaning they had stopped
responding to treatment, and patients who had relapsed, or might
have responded temporarily to chemotherapy. "We do see a
difference in toxicity," the researcher said. "Refractory
patients with high disease burden can get sicker temporarily on
the way to remission."
