Scientists find new ovarian cancer gene

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 7 Women who carry a faulty copy of a
gene called RAD51D have an almost one in 11 chance of developing
ovarian cancer, scientists said on Sunday in a finding they
called the most significant ovarian cancer gene discovery for
more than 10 years.
Tests to identify those at highest risk are expected to be
available within a few years, according to Cancer Research UK,
and may lead some women to decide to have their ovaries removed
in order to beat the disease.
The finding should also speed the search for new drugs.
Laboratory experiments already suggest that cells with
faulty RAD51D are sensitive to PARP inhibitors - a new class of
drugs designed to target cancers caused by faults in two known
breast and ovarian cancer genes, BRCA1 and BRCA2.
Several large drugmakers, including Abbott , Merck
, Pfizer , Sanofi-Aventis and
AstraZeneca , are developing PARP inhibitors, which work
by blocking DNA repair mechanisms in cancer cells, stalling the
cell cycle and leading to cell death.
Data released in May showed that one of these, AstraZeneca's
olaparib, was able to slow the progression of ovarian cancer in
a mid-stage clinical trial.
For the latest study, researchers from Britain's Institute
of Cancer Research compared the DNA of women from 911 families
with ovarian and breast cancer to DNA from a control group of
more than 10,000 people from the general population.
They found eight faults in the RAD51D gene in women with
cancer, compared with only one in the control group.
"Women with a fault in the RAD51D gene have a one in 11
chance of developing ovarian cancer," said Nazneen Rahman of the
Institute of Cancer Research and The Royal Marsden in London,
who led the study and published its findings in the journal
Nature Genetics.
Ovarian cancer can remain hidden for a long time and thus is
often not discovered until it is advanced.
An estimated 230,000 women worldwide are diagnosed with
ovarian cancer each year. Most are not diagnosed before the
cancer has spread, and up to 70 percent of them die within five
years.
Because of this, Rahman said, women with the faulty gene may
decide their best option is to have their ovaries removed after
they have children -- particularly if they have already seen
other family members die of the disease.
Speaking to Reuters in a telephone interview she said the
identification of RAD51D pointed to PARP inhibitors as a new
class of drugs that might offer fresh hope. Initial tests in the
laboratory found that cells with faulty RAD51D were highly
sensitive to this class of drugs.
"PARP inhibitors work because they were designed to target
DNA repair pathways," she said. "They haven't been used in
patients in that context yet but we would predict they would
behave in the same way."
