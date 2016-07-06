Pfizer, Germany's Merck begin large ovarian cancer trial

July 6 Pfizer Inc and German drugmaker
Merck KGaA on Wednesday said they had begun a
late-stage trial of their immuno-oncology drug avelumab in
combination with standard treatment for ovarian cancer.
The 950-patient study will enroll patients with advanced
ovarian cancer who have not previously been treated for the
disease, which is diagnosed annually in almost 23,000 American
women and has a high mortality rate.
Avelumab is a so-called checkpoint inhibitor, which works by
taking the brakes off the immune system.
"The hope is that avelumab can change the natural history of
the disease and potentially take the survival rate beyond the
current five-year estimate," Alise Reicin, a senior research
executive at Merck KGaA said in a statement.
One group of patients in the Phase III study will receive
avelumab in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy, the
current standard of care. Others will receive chemotherapy
alone, or avelumab a few weeks after receiving chemotherapy.
Rival drugmakers Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Merck &
Co are developing similar checkpoint inhibitors for a
range of cancers, but have not yet tested them alongside
standard treatments in large trials of patients with previously
untreated ovarian cancer.
In one small early-stage study of Merck's Keytruda, tumor
shrinkage was seen in 11.5 percent of patients with ovarian
cancer, without significant safety issues. Ovarian tumors shrank
by 15 percent among patients taking Bristol-Myers' Opdivo in a
small trial.
