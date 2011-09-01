CORRECTED - Cancer-fighting virus shown to target tumors alone

(Corrects name of virus to JX-594 from JX-954)
* Small trial shows virus hits cancer, spares normal cells
* Mid-stage trial in liver cancer patients under way
* big step in 'customizing' viruses to target tumors
By Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES, Aug 31 Researchers have shown for
the first time that a single intravenous infusion of a
genetically engineered virus can home in on cancer, killing
tumor cells in patients without harming healthy tissue.
Scientists have been intrigued for decades with the idea of
using viruses to alert the immune system to seek and destroy
cancerous cells. That interest has taken off in recent years as
advances in genetic engineering allow them to customize viruses
that target tumors.
The field received a boost in January when biotech giant
Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) agreed to pay up to $1 billion for BioVex,
the developer of experimental cancer-fighting virus OncoVex.
But the only "oncolytic virus" so far approved by a regulatory
agency is for treatment of head and neck cancer in China.
In a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday,
scientists at institutions including the University of Ottawa
and privately held biotech company Jennerex Inc said a small,
early-stage trial of experimental viral therapy JX-594 found
that it consistently infected tumors with only minimal and
temporary side effects.
The experimental virus will next be tested in a mid-stage
trial of patients with liver cancer.
"With chemotherapy you get drastic side effects," said Dr.
John Bell, chief scientific officer at Jennerex and senior
scientist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute. "Patients
on this treatment only had 24-hour flu symptoms, and nothing
after that."
The trial, which involved 23 patients with various types of
advanced cancer, was designed to assess the safety of JX-594.
It also found that six of the eight patients given the two
highest doses saw their tumors stabilize or shrink.
Seven patients in that group, or 87 percent, had evidence
of viral replication in their tumors, but not in normal
tissues.
Dr. Bell said the next step is a Phase 2b trial of the
viral therapy in 120 patients with primary liver cancer, known
as hepatocellular carcinoma.
He said earlier trials of JX-594 showed really strong
activity in liver cancer. Since some kinds of liver cancer are
caused by viruses -- like hepatitis B -- the theory is that
those tumor cells may be more susceptible to a second virus.
JX-594 is derived from a strain of the virus once commonly
used to vaccinate children against smallpox.
"We know it is pretty safe," Dr. Bell said, noting that
genetic information needed for the virus to mutate has been
deleted from JX-594.
He also said that because the Jennerex virus can be given
intravenously, spreading throughout the body, it may hold
promise for limiting the ability of cancer cells to metastasize
and spread.
Other viral cancer therapies are also progressing in
clinical trials, but they either require direct injection into
the tumor or accompany chemotherapy. Results from a Phase 3
melanoma trial of Amgen's OncoVex, which is directly injected
into tumors, are expected next year.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc (ONC.TO) is conducting a pivotal
trial of its experimental virus, Reolysin, in combination with
chemotherapy for patients with head and neck cancer.
"We are all competing against standard of care," said Matt
Coffey, chief operating officer at Oncolytics Biotech.
Jennerex is primarily funded by investors from Canada and
South Korea. European rights to JX-594 have been licensed to
Transgene (TRNG.PA). Other regional licenses are held by Lee's
Pharmaceutical Ltd for China and Green Cross Corp for South
Korea. Jennerex has not licensed rights in the United States or
Japan.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg, editing by Matthew Lewis)