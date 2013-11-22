版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 21:58 BJT

BRIEF-Cancer Genetics, Mayo Clinic update on joint venture

Nov 22 Cancer Genetics Inc : * Cancer Genetics, Inc. and mayo clinic provide update on their joint venture

to develop next generation sequencing company focused on areas of critical

need in oncology * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
