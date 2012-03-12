UPDATE 1-CanElson Drilling profit jumps; declares dividend

March 12 CanElson Drilling Inc's
fourth-quarter profit jumped as it benefited from a drilling
boom in North America and the oilfield services company declared
its maiden dividend.
The company, which operates its rigs in Alberta,
Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Permian Basin of west Texas and the
Williston Basin of North Dakota, posted an income of C$11.2
million ($11.3 million), or 15 Canadian cents a share.
The company posted a profit of C$3.3 million, or 7 Canadian
cents a share a year ago.
Revenue rose more than two times to C$64.1 million.
Canadian oilfield services companies have benefited from
heavy drilling activity at home as oil companies continued to
expand their exploration budgets in the face of high prices.
U.S. spot oil prices rose 17 percent in the
October-December period.
CanElson, which has 36 operating rigs, said 80 percent of
its rigs are operating in oil resource plays.
The company's initial quarterly dividend of 5 Canadian cents
a share is payable on April 12 to shareholders of record on
March 26.
Its larger peers like Calfrac and Trican
have also raised their dividends recently, signaling that
drilling activity will remain strong through the year.