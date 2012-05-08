UPDATE 1-CanElson Drilling profit rises on higher daily rates

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 Oilfield services company CanElson Drilling Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher revenue per day for its onshore rigs in Canada.
First-quarter profit rose to C$15 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, from C$5.9 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Services revenue from the 37 rigs operating in the quarter rose 60 percent to C$65.6 million, the company said on Tuesday.
However, the rig utilization rate fell 9 percentage points to 73 percent in Canada, the company's biggest market, as a mild winter made it more difficult to move equipment over boggy ground.
Rig utilization in the United States dropped 11 percentage points to 83 percent as low natural gas prices have reduced drilling activity in traditional gas fields.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.