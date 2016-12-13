UPDATE 2-Canexus, Chemtrade in friendly talks after hostile bid

(Adds confirmation from company, updates stock price)
By John Tilak
TORONTO Dec 13 Canadian chemical company
Canexus Corp, which rejected a hostile bid from
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, confirmed on Tuesday
that it is in talks with the company about a higher offer.
Chemtrade, a supplier of industrial chemicals, has increased
its takeover offer to C$1.65 per share, Canexus said in a
statement. Reuters had earlier reported the discussions.
Canexus rebuffed a C$1.50-per-share unsolicited offer in
October, saying the C$297.2 million bid undervalued the company.
Chemtrade initially offered C$1.45 per share. The stock closed
at C$1.62 on Tuesday.
There is no assurance that the discussions will result in a
deal, both companies said in separate statements.
A deal for Canexus to be acquired by Canadian chemical maker
Superior Plus Corp fell through earlier this year.
Calgary-based Canexus has come under pressure from different
quarters. Stirling Funds, a major shareholder, criticized
Canexus for not considering the Chemtrade offer.
In September, Stirling released an open letter saying
Canexus "has ostensibly not explored this interest and rather it
has embarked on a convertible debenture making the company less
attractive to potential suitors thereby destroying shareholder
value."
Stirling owns 14.2 percent of Canexus, according to Thomson
Reuters data, and has been boosting its stake.
Further, Stirling has requisitioned a shareholder meeting,
calling for the replacement of the current board with its own
slate.
Murray Edwards, executive chairman of Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd, also has shown interest in Canexus
shares during this time.
Edwards had been increasing his stake in Canexus since the
Chemtrade bid and owned about 9.5 percent of Canexus, he said in
a statement in October.
Canexus had a total net debt of about C$538 million at the
end of the third quarter, when it also posted a net loss.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Additional reporting by Ethan Lou in
Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Bill Trott)