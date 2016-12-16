Chemtrade Logistics to buy chemical maker Canexus

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for C$1.65 in cash per share.
The arrangement, which reflects an enterprise value of about C$900 million ($675.22 million) for Canexus, comes after Chemtrade increased its takeover offer to C$1.65 per share from C$1.50 per share on Tuesday. Reuters had earlier reported the discussions. ($1 = 1.3329 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.