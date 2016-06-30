Canadian chemicals maker Superior Plus scraps deal with Canexus

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Superior Plus Corp said it had terminated a C$324 million ($251 million) deal to buy fellow Canadian chemical company Canexus Corp after failing to agree on terms.
The scrapping of the deal comes three days after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission opposed the merger, saying the companies were two of the three manufacturers of a chemical needed to whiten wood pulp for paper production.
The companies, however, had received approval from Canada's antitrust regulator on Tuesday. The deal was announced last October. ($1 = 1.2931 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.