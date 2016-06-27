版本:
U.S. challenges deal to merge Canada's Superior Plus and Canexus

WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint on Monday aimed at stopping a merger of Canadian chemical companies Superior Plus Corp and Canexus Corp.

The commission said that it filed the complaint because the companies were two of three firms that make a chemical needed to whiten wood pulp so that it can be made into paper.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)

