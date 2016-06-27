U.S. challenges deal to merge Canada's Superior Plus and Canexus

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint on Monday aimed at stopping a merger of Canadian chemical companies Superior Plus Corp and Canexus Corp.
The commission said that it filed the complaint because the companies were two of three firms that make a chemical needed to whiten wood pulp so that it can be made into paper.
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade in an indirect rebuttal to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's about border taxes on car imports.
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.