UPDATE 1-Canfor posts Q4 loss on low demand

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 Canadian forest products company Canfor Corp posted a quarterly loss, hurt by weak pulp markets and higher input costs.
The company, which owns a 50.2 percent stake in Canfor Pulp Ltd Partnership, posted a loss of C$44.1 million, or 31 Canadian cent a share, compared with a profit of C$32.9 million, or 23 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Sales fell 8 percent to C$576.2 million ($578.9 million).
Canfor produces oriented strand boards, which, like plywood, are commonly used to sheath roofs, walls and floors, softwood lumber and other wood products.
It is one among the several pulp and lumber companies hit by low pulp prices, high inventories, rising input costs and falling Chinese demand.
Canfor shares closed at C$11.26 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.