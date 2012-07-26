Canfor Corp's profit doubles on strong demand in North America

July 24 Canadian forest products company Canfor Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled on strong demand in both North American and offshore markets.

Second-quarter net income attributable to equity shareholders rose to C$4.5 million ($4.46 million), or 3 Canadian cents per share, from C$2.1 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier.

The Vancouver-based company's revenue rose 13 percent to C$700.9 million.

The U.S. housing activity continued to improve, with housing starts up over 3 percent from the previous quarter and Canadian housing starts up 12 percent from the previous quarter, Canfor said.

Rival Norbord Inc earlier in the day posted a six-fold rise in second-quarter profit on a U.S. housing market recovery.

Canfor produces softwood lumber, plywood, oriented strand board (OSB) commonly used to sheath roofs, walls and floors and other wood and lumber products.

Canfor, which has a market cap of C$1.67 billion closed at C$11.68 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.