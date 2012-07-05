UPDATE 1-CaNickel suspends work at Manitoba mine; CEO resigns

BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
July 5 CaNickel Mining Ltd will continue to suspend operations at its Bucko Lake Nickel mine in Manitoba due to low prices, and the company said its chief executive has resigned.
Dianmin Chen will resign on July 17 due to personal reasons. He will be replaced by Chairman Wenfeng Liu on an interim basis.
Manitoba regulators in May asked the company to stop work at the Bucko Lake mine until an independent engineer reviewed the current mining plan and audited mining operations over the past 12 months.
The stop-work order has now been lifted, CaNickel said on Thursday. However, with nickel prices down 9 percent this year, the company is not resuming operations at the mine.
CaNickel shares closed at 10 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its sales.