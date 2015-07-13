One toke over the line: Race on to develop "pot breathalyzer"

| July 13
July 13 As cannabis bans are relaxed in more
U.S. states, the race is on to develop an instant roadside
breathalyzer for police to test drivers who may be taking the
"high" road.
Vancouver-based Cannabix Technologies Inc, founded
by a retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, expects to
be first out of the gate with a "pot breathalyzer" - a handheld
device similar to those used to detect alcohol.
Cannabix won't give an estimate of when its product might go
on sale, but has a prototype undergoing in-house testing.
Other hopefuls, such as Colorado-based Lifeloc Technologies
Inc and a chemistry professor-PhD student duo at
Washington State University, are still busy in the lab.
The devices aim to accurately detect the presence of THC,
the psychoactive component in cannabis, but can't provide enough
evidence of impairment by themselves.
"I think the first breathalyzer on the market will be a
simple 'yes' or 'no' for the presence of THC at the time of the
test, and in that sense it won't provide a quantitative
evidential measure," said Barry Knott, the chief executive of
Lifeloc, which already makes alcohol breathalyzers.
The size of the potential market is unclear, owing to widely
varying estimates of cannabis use, and unreliable data on those
driving under its influence.
But developers say they will be able to sell pot devices for
a lot more than the ubiquitous alcohol breathalyzers.
Lifeloc sells alcohol breathalyzers for $300-$400 but
expects to charge $2,500-$3,500 for its cannabis version.
Marijuana is illegal under U.S. federal law but is allowed
for medical use in about half the country's states. Others,
including Oregon and Colorado, have gone further, allowing
recreational use.
Lifeloc shares, traded over the counter, have risen about 21
percent to $14.50 this year, while Cannabix's have risen about
21 percent to 17 Canadian cents on the small-cap Canadian
Securities Exchange.
A roadside breathalyzer would replace a complicated
assortment of costly blood and urine tests that can take days to
get a result. But even these tests are a long way from showing
impairment, as the science on how cannabis affects driving is
far from settled.
HOW MUCH IS TOO MUCH?
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in a
paper this year, said cannabis impairs psychomotor skills,
attention, lane tracking and cognitive function, but not enough
is known about how much is needed to affect driving performance.
This is primarily because of the vastly different ways in
which alcohol and cannabis affect the human body.
Whether marijuana is smoked or ingested also dramatically
changes how the body processes it. It's also difficult to
isolate the affects of cannabis in crashes if drivers have also
consumed alcohol and/or other drugs.
But some states are not waiting to reach a consensus on how
much THC is too much to drive.
Washington and Montana have set a limit of 5
nanograms/milliliter (ng/mL), while Pennsylvania has a 1 ng/mL
limit.
Other states prohibit drivers from having any measurable
amount of cannabis in their system.
These limits are more political than based on science, said
Nicholas Lovrich, a political scientist at Washington State
University who is researching the accuracy of drug-recognition
experts - police officers trained to detect drug impairment in
drivers.
Cannabix founder Kal Malhi initially aims to cater to Canada
and the U.S. states that have zero tolerance for THC, hoping his
device - designed to confirm police observations - will be able
to accurately detect THC up to two hours after consumption.
The company won't talk about its technology, other than to
say a patent is pending. Aside from law enforcement, Malhi sees
employers and educational institutions as potential customers.
Lifeloc's research has been boosted by a $250,000 grant from
the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International
Trade.
The company has undertaken laboratory tests of its
technology, but creating a real-time device that can collect
enough sample for reasonable analysis is proving a challenge.
A few blows are typically sufficient to determine alcohol
levels, Knott said. "... With a marijuana breathalyzer we'd have
somebody blowing like 20 times - that's just not going to fly."
Washington State University is also still in the research
stage, as part of a project applying existing technology - ion
mobility spectrometry - to drug testing, including cannabis.
"(This) is the same technology used for explosive detection
at airports, the same technology used across the world for
chemical warfare detection," said Dr. Herbert Hill, who is
working on the research with student Jessica Tufariello.
However, the likely inability of these devices to accurately
detect levels of THC - at least initially - raises the question
of whether law enforcement agencies will clamor to buy them.
"If this is just a matter of showing how many people have
THC in their systems, then it's essentially useless," said Steve
Sarich, who runs a cannabis advocacy group and serves as an
expert witness for cases involving THC-related impairment.
(Editing by Rodney Joyce and Ted Kerr)