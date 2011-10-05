Saskatchewan won't ban canola from infested fields

* Feared canola disease in biggest crop-growing province
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 5 Saskatchewan will not
force its first two farms infested with clubroot disease to
stop growing canola for a number of years, as some Alberta
municipalities have done, a government official for the Western
Canadian province said on Wednesday.
Clubroot has ravaged European crops for centuries and was
first detected 10 years ago in Alberta, the main Canadian
province affected by the disease.
Two farmers in north central Saskatchewan found symptoms of
clubroot, which cuts crop yields, on their plants this autumn.
The government in Saskatchewan, the biggest canola-growing
province, will help the farmers and local government
authorities make plans to contain the disease, said Faye
Dokken-Bouchard, the province's plant disease specialist.
Those will include recommendations that are already
standard for all farmers - not to grow canola more often than
once every four years, scouting fields and cleaning equipment
before moving it from field to field.
Unlike in Alberta, no Saskatchewan municipality currently
has a bylaw to order farmers to stop growing canola in infected
fields, Dokken-Bouchard said.
"I'm giving the grower the empowerment to come up with a
plan and work together, rather than putting (canola rotation)
into a regulation," she said. "But that doesn't mean it
couldn't happen in the future."
Many Alberta municipalities have banned canola planting on
infected fields for several years, said Murray Hartman,
Alberta's oilseed specialist.
That province had more than 500 infested fields as of last
autumn and another 200 to 300 were detected this year, he
said.
Clubroot prevents the canola plant's roots from taking in
nutrients and water, cutting yields on average about 25
percent, and can stay in the soil for up to 20 years.
Canada is the world's top exporter of canola, a rapeseed
variant.
The most critical step to containing clubroot is to ensure
infected soil doesn't move to new fields, said Rod
Merryweather, North American director of seeds and traits at
Bayer CropScience (BAYE.NS), one of Canada's biggest canola
seed suppliers.
"I think (Saskatchewan) is going far enough if they
emphasize the best prevention for this, and that's for farmers
to ensure they have got proper sanitation to prevent (disease
spores) from getting in their fields in the first place."
A contributing factor to clubroot's spread has been farmers
growing canola too often, as its attractive prices have
encouraged them to grow it as often as possible.
Canadian canola production has steadily grown and is
forecast to reach a record-high 12.9 million tonnes this year
due to strong global oilseed demand and expansion of domestic
seed-crushing capacity.
Ultimately, clubroot will spread across all three Prairie
provinces, Hartman said.
"Our best hope is to slow the spread so we can get more
options to control it."
There are currently three clubroot-resistant canola
varieties on the market, from seed companies Bayer, Monsanto
(MON.N) and Pioneer Hi-Bred (DD.N).
