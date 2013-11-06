版本:
Bunge sees record-big 17.43 mln T Canada canola crop

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 6 Bunge Ltd, one of the largest crushers of Canadian canola, pegged the 2013/14 crop at a record-large 17.43 million tonnes, well above the government estimate, in a presentation at the Cereals North America conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Wednesday.

Statistics Canada last month pegged Canadian canola production at 15.9631 million tonnes.
