Canada canola oil shipments to U.S. surge

* U.S. EPA approved Canada crops for biofuels 2011
* Soyoil accounts for half of U.S. biodiesel
* Canola also used in margarine, potato chips
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 10 Canada's canola
crushers are processing the oilseed at a record-brisk pace, as
demand for canola oil heats up among U.S. makers of biodiesel
and food products like potato chips.
The United States has long been a key export market for
canola, Canada's second-biggest crop after spring wheat, but its
appetite has spiked in the past year.
In September, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
approved use of Canadian crops in U.S. biofuels, allowing fuel
makers to collect tax credits for using them.
The move had an almost immediate impact on Canadian canola
oil shipments.
"The growth into the U.S. is strong, very strong," said Pat
Van Osch, vice-president of oilseed processing for Richardson
International Limited.
Biodiesel-based demand for canola from the United States
tends to be sporadic, depending on market conditions for fuel
makers and how the price of canola oil compares with soyoil, Van
Osch said.
The U.S. food market for canola oil has also been strong.
"We've taken market share there as well and we've been able
to do that because canola oil has been trading close to or at
parity with soybean oil," Van Osch said.
Canadian canola processors have crushed nearly 4.6 million
tonnes of seed in 2011/12, well ahead of last year's pace, which
ended with a record 6.3 million tonnes crushed, according to the
Canadian Oilseed Processors Association.
Much of the oil crushers produced headed south, as Canada
exported nearly 770,000 tonnes of canola oil to the United
States from August through January of 2011/12, up by almost
one-third over last year's record-high exports.
The U.S. Congress has set a goal of blending 36 billion
gallons of renewable fuel into transportation fuel by 2022.
A fraction of that total - 1 billion gallons this year - is
set aside for biodiesel produced by biomass such as crops, said
Alan Weber, an advisor to the Washington-based National
Biodiesel Board.
Biodiesel is made from a variety of feed stocks including
animal fats, recycled cooking grease and soybean oil.
Canola oil is unlikely to threaten soyoil's nearly 50
percent market share, but is poised to carve out a piece of the
U.S. biodiesel market with the other feed stocks, Weber said.
Crushing canola produces oil, which is used mainly as
vegetable oil in salad dressings, margarine and no-stick sprays,
as well as meal, used to feed livestock.
Meal is less valuable than canola oil, but still an
important part of profit margins for crushers. Canola meal
demand is also higher, with U.S. imports from Canada jumping 80
percent year over year, due to U.S. regulators lifting import
restrictions on some Canadian plants over bacteria concerns.
In the past several years, Cargill Inc, Richardson
and Louis Dreyfus have dramatically expanded crushing capacity
in Western Canada to tap new demand.
Bunge Ltd plans to expand processing sites in
Manitoba and Alberta, while Archer Daniels Midland
intends to expand a canola processing plant and build a
biodiesel facility at Lloydminster, Alberta.
Just south of Manitoba, Northstar Agri Industries is set to
open a canola-crushing plant at Hallock, Minnesota this spring.
Glencore International PLC, the world's biggest
diversified commodities trader, will run a Manitoba crushing
plant if it completes its takeover of Viterra later this
year.
Canadian farmers look poised to boost supplies to match some
of the lucrative new demand and are expected to plant a
record-large canola acreage this spring.
Canola was a minor Canadian crop with limited markets when
Brett Halstead began growing it in the late 1980s. Today, Canada
is the world's biggest exporter of the rapeseed variant, and its
many domestic and export buyers make it the centerpiece of many
farmers' production.
"From a grower's perspective, it's just the economics of it,
the price," said Halstead, a farmer at Nokomis, Saskatchewan and
board chair of the industry organization SaskCanola. "Producers
see it year in and year out as the crop, or one of the crops
that has the best returns."