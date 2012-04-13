Record Canada canola area may strain fertilizer stocks

* Dry fields, high prices drive up canola seeding plans
* Nitrogen, sulfur fertilizer supply may be tested
* High nitrogen prices could switch some canola to pulses
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 13 Canadian farmers'
zeal for planting canola may strain fertilizer supplies, dealers
say, as near-ideal sowing conditions and lofty crop prices drive
up planting interest in the oilseed.
This spring, farmers are expected to sow a record-high 20
million acres or more of canola -- a fertilizer-intensive crop
-- with the new-crop futures price hitting a contract high this
week. Total acres of most crops are expected to rise because of
dry conditions after two years of flooding.
Western Canadian farmers have been snapping up
nitrogen-based fertilizer and ammonium sulfate in an effort to
maximize canola yields, said Dwayne Sharun, regional fertilizer
manager for Crop Production Services, a unit of Agrium Inc.
.
Ammonium sulphate is virtually sold out across Western
Canada at the wholesale level, leaving nothing to restock for
retail outlets once they sell out, he said.
"I think they have enough for spring, but if a whole lot
more canola gets planted here last minute, there could be some
shortages," said Sharun, who is based near Calgary, Alberta.
Viterra Inc, the biggest retailer of fertilizer and
seed in Western Canada, has seen brisker spring fertilizer sales
during the past two and a half months than during the same
period in the past two years, said Doug Wonnacott, chief
operating officer of agri-products.
"It promises to be a very strong year for crop inputs,"
Wonnacott said in an interview. Viterra expects canola plantings
of 20 million to 21 million acres in Western Canada, smashing
last year's record high of 18.5 million acres.
"That increase will result in significantly higher
fertilizer requirements," he said. "Because of higher commodity
prices, and farmers having cash, our expectation is that
application rates will be up as well, regardless of the crop."
Supplies of nitrogen-based fertilizer may run thin depending
on how aggressively farmers plant canola, Sharun said. Farmers
also use nitrogen to boost soil nutrients for wheat, barley and
corn.
There are probably enough supplies for up to 21 million
acres, but its doubtful there would be enough fertilizer for
larger plantings, Sharun said.
Viterra expects to have enough nitrogen and sulfur on hand,
but it appears supplies are tight in the industry, with new
customers trying to buy from Viterra, Wonnacott said.
Canola, the yellow-flowering oilseed, has soared in
popularity with farmers for its high returns due mainly to
export and crusher demand. Canada is the biggest exporter of the
rapeseed variant, used as a vegetable oil.
Soils are dry across the prairies, in contrast to flooding
the past two springs. This has allowed for brisk fertilizer
applications and bigger areas of crops almost across the board.
Those conditions don't necessarily add up to a fertilizer
shortage, said Kevin Blair, CEO of an independent farm input
store in Lanigan, Saskatchewan.
"I think the manufacturers like to tell you it's tighter
than normal, but in reality ... if it's tighter, it's marginally
tighter."
Rob Davies, CEO of Weyburn Inland Terminal in southern
Saskatchewan, doesn't expect a prolonged fertilizer shortage,
but said there could be bottlenecks depending on when farmers
start planting and applying nutrients.
"It's a time-distribution function. So if everybody in
Western Canada starts to go in one week, fertilizer supply gets
difficult from a logistics standpoint."
The timing of spring rains, which stall planting in some
pockets and allow retailers to replenish supplies, may determine
how significant logistical problems might be.
Production snags during the winter haven't helped.
Yara International ASA's Belle Plaine, Saskatchewan
nitrogen plant had more downtime than usual, while Agrium's
Carseland, Alberta plant was down for six to eight weeks this
winter due to a mechanical problem.
Retailers hope to have enough fertilizer on hand, Davies
said, but are still stinging from a crash in fertilizer prices
several years ago that left them holding large, pricey stocks.
"I think suppliers are not going to be able to promise you
all you want, when you want it, in season," Davies said.
There should be enough canola seed to go around, but some
varieties could sell out, said Wonnacott of Viterra.
Sharun expects Crop Production Services to "be down to the
last bag" of canola seed.
Rising nitrogen prices - ignited by big U.S. corn prospects
- may cap some of canola's potential gains in seeded area.
Some farmers in Saskatchewan are likely to add acres for
peas and other pulse crops instead that don't require nitrogen
fertilizer, Blair said.