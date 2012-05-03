版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五 01:49 BJT

ICE Futures Canada mulls changing trading hours

WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 3 ICE Futures Canada is meeting with traders and brokers to assess whether to change the exchange's trading hours, said President and Chief Operating Officer Brad Vannan, after its key competitors said this week they would expand hours.

"It's something you don't want to make a knee jerk response to, but it's definitely a topic that's on our mind," Vannan said in an interview.

