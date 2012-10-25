版本:
中国
2012年 10月 25日

RPT-Canon says strong yen to pare annual oper profit by $588 mln

TOKYO Oct 25 Canon Inc said a stronger than expected yen that is crimping earnings from overseas will likely trim operating profit in the year ending Dec. 31 by 46.9 billion yen ($588 million).

Canon's chief financial officer, made the forecast during a briefing on Thursday after the company released its earnings results for the quarter ended Sept 30.

