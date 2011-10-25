Canon Q3 operating profit up 17 pct, cuts forecast

TOKYO Oct 25 Canon Inc posted an
operating profit of 122.5 billion yen for the July-September
quarter, compared with 104.4 billion yen in the same period the
previous year, and it cut its annual forecast.
Market expectations were for a profit of 107 billion yen
based on the average of 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The world's biggest maker of digital cameras lowered its
annual operating profit forecast to 360 billion yen from 380
billion yen, compared with market expectations of a 383 billion
yen profit, based on 20 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
