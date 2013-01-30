UPDATE 1-Canon sees 2013 profit boost from yen weakness, emerging market recovery

* Canon Q4 operating profit 77.7 bln yen, down 17.9 percent
* Forecasts 410 bln yen 2013 operating profit, below
consensus
TOKYO Jan 30 Canon Inc expects a 26.6
percent rise in operating profit this year as it cuts costs and
gets a boost to revenues from a weakening yen, although the rise
fell short of analysts' expectations.
Demand for compact cameras is shrinking as consumers shift
to smartphones, while stretched budgets among customers in
Europe have eroded sales of its office printers.
The camera and printer maker, considered a leader in
profitability in corporate Japan with its aggressive
cost-cutting, is angling for a foothold in the growing market
for mirrorless cameras with interchangeable lenses, where it
faces stiff competition from Sony Corp, Olympus Corp
and Nikon Corp.
Canon's operating profit for the three months ended on Dec.
31 fell 17.9 percent to 77.7 billion yen ($857.1 million), below
the average estimate of 100.9 billion yen by seven analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which derives 80 percent of its revenue from
overseas, was badly hit by the firmness of the Japanese currency
last year, and said on Wednesday that economic recovery in India
and China, as well as aggressive economic stimulus policies in
Japan, were likely to support the company's earnings.
The company set its exchange rate assumptions for the
business year ending in December at 85 yen to the dollar and 115
yen to the euro, weaker than last year's average of 79.96 yen
per dollar and 102.8 yen per euro.
As one of the first blue-chip Japanese companies to report
quarterly results, the camera and office equipment company's
results are often seen as a barometer for tech sector earnings.
The company forecast a full-year operating profit of 410
billion yen for the current year to December, compared with the
average expectation of a 443.3 billion yen profit from 21
analysts, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
"Both its full-year earnings and forecast are below market
consensus, so the results were seen negative," said Makoto
Kikuchi, the chief executive of Myojo Asset Management.
"Investors have bought Canon on overly high expectations
that a weaker yen will lift its bottom line, but such excitement
should recede," he said.
Its shares have fallen about 1 percent since the start of
last year, underperforming the Nikkei average's gain of
31 percent. The shares slipped to a three-year low in July when
Canon cut its outlook and took a further knock on fears of
shrinking demand in China.
The stock ended nearly 3 percent higher on Wednesday before
the earnings announcement.
Xerox, with which Canon competes for a share of the
global printer market, overshot expectations with its quarterly
earnings and maintained its full-year targets as it restructures
parts of its business and commits to further cost
cuts.
Nikon is due to report its results on Feb. 6, with Sony
following the next day.