Canon sees lower compact camera sales in 2013, expects weaker yen

TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Canon Inc said
on Wednesday it expected to sell 14.5 million compact cameras in
the current business year that ends in December, down from its
previous forecast of 17 million units, but it expected a weaker
yen versus the dollar.
The camera and printer maker expected an average exchange
rate of 95 yen to the dollar in 2013, down from its previous
assumption of 85.
It also revised the average euro exchange rate assumption to
125 yen this year, from 115.
Canon kept its estimates of interchangeable lens camera
sales of 9.2 million this year.