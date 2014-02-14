Canon says to buy U.S.'s Molecular Imprints

BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.48
* Farmers Capital Bank corporation announces first quarter earnings
TOKYO Feb 14 Japan's Canon Inc said on Friday it would take over Austin, Texas-based Molecular Imprints Inc, which develops nanoimprint lithography systems, in a bid to strengthen its chipmaking equipment business.
Canon has carried out joint development of next-generation semiconductor lithography systems, which plays a key role in the chip fabrication process, with Molecular Imprints and a major semiconductor maker since 2009.
Canon said it decided to make unlisted Molecular Imprints a wholly owned unit after establishing an outlook for volume production using the technology.
Canon did not disclose a price for the acquisition, which the Nikkei business daily estimated at more than 10 billion yen ($98 million).
* Farmers Capital Bank corporation announces first quarter earnings
April 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, April 20 Global retail juggernaut Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it plans to offer its retail shopfront service in Australia, confirming rumours which have circulated for years about its plans to expand into the world's 12th-largest economy.